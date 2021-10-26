Outlook On The Capnography Devices Global Market To 2026 - By Product, Product Type, Technology, Application, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Capnography Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global capnography devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Capnography devices refer to various medical equipment that are used for measuring the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) present in the patient's bloodstream. They measure the inhaled and exhaled concentration of CO2 in the body. The devices are used for patients undergoing anesthesia to ensure that they are receiving ample oxygen throughout the surgical procedure. These devices are commonly available in handheld, standalone and multi-parameter variants based on main-, side- and micro-stream technologies. They also aid in diagnosing the cause of respiratory distress, providing real-time feedback on treatment effects and detecting shocks.The increasing prevalence of respiratory and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), such as pulmonary embolism and asthma, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. These devices are also being used for monitoring patients under intensive care who are suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to lung disorders, is also providing driving the market growth. Capnography devices are widely being used for operative and post-operative care of patients and are commonly used in operation, recovery and critical rooms, wards and ambulances. Various product innovations, such as the development of technologically advanced devices that offer ease-of-connection, convenient sterilization and enable accurate monitoring of non-intubated substances, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. The market is further driven by the launch of variants that are integrated with photodetectors, molecular correlation spectroscopy and miniaturized multi-gas monitors that are highly accurate and have an adjustable flow rate. Other factors, including significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with the development of portable and point-of-care (POC) capnography devices, are projected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd., Criticare Technologies Inc. (Opto Cardiac Care Limited), FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., Dragerwerk AG, EDAN Instruments Inc., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Infinium Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Medtronic Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nonin Medical Inc., Smiths Medical Md Inc., Zoe Medical Incorporated, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report

Key Topics Covered:

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Capnography Devices Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Capnometers6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Accessories6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Product Type7.1 Handheld7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Conventional7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Technology8.1 Main-stream8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Side-stream8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Micro-stream8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Application9.1 Trauma and Emergency Care9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Cardiac Care9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Respiratory Monitoring9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Others9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by End-user10.1 Hospitals and Clinics10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Others10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region 12 SWOT Analysis 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis 15 Price Analysis 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)16.3.1.1 Company Overview16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio16.3.1.3 Financials16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.2 Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd.16.3.2.1 Company Overview16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio16.3.2.3 Financials16.3.3 Criticare Technologies Inc. (Opto Cardiac Care Limited)16.3.3.1 Company Overview16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio16.3.4 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.16.3.4.1 Company Overview16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio16.3.5 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.16.3.5.1 Company Overview16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio16.3.6 Dragerwerk AG16.3.6.1 Company Overview16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio16.3.6.3 Financials16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.7 EDAN Instruments Inc.16.3.7.1 Company Overview16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio16.3.7.3 Financials16.3.8 Hill-Rom Services Inc.16.3.8.1 Company Overview16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio16.3.8.3 Financials16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.9 Infinium Medical16.3.9.1 Company Overview16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V.16.3.10.1 Company Overview16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio16.3.10.3 Financials16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.11 Masimo Corporation16.3.11.1 Company Overview16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio16.3.11.3 Financials16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.12 Medtronic Inc.16.3.12.1 Company Overview16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.13 Nihon Kohden Corporation16.3.13.1 Company Overview16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio16.3.13.3 Financials16.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.14 Nonin Medical Inc.16.3.14.1 Company Overview16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.15 Smiths Medical Md Inc.16.3.15.1 Company Overview16.3.15.2 Product Portfolio16.3.15.3 SWOT Analysis 16.3.16 Zoe Medical Incorporated16.3.16.1 Company Overview16.3.16.2 Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/84j8ik

