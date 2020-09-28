Outlook On The Capacitive Sensor Global Market To 2025 - By Type, End-use Industry & Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Capacitive Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global capacitive sensor market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. A capacitive sensor refers to a proximity sensing device that detects the presence or absence of electrically charged components in a particular material. The sensor consists of a probe that measures the distance of the target, an electronic driver to convert the changes in oscillations into voltage and an electronic device to indicate and record the resulting voltage change.It is commonly used for the detection and measurement of position, proximity and acceleration in various devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, trackpads, automobiles and aerospace components. In comparison to the traditionally used resistive or inductive sensors, capacitive sensors are more durable, sensitive and provide more accurate measurements. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, such as consumer electronics, aerospace, healthcare, food and beverages and automotive.Significant growth in the consumer electronics industry across the globe, along with the rising automation of complex manufacturing processes, is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Capacitive sensors facilitate process control in manufacturing units by detecting the presence and position of unwanted metal objects, especially in smartphones, laptops, tablets and gaming consoles. Furthermore, widespread utilization of touchscreen display systems for human-machine interaction is providing a boost to the market growth. These sensors are used in infotainment, keyless entry, 3D gestures and interior lighting control systems and are also used for preventing automobile collisions with pedestrians or other objects while parking automobiles. Other factors, including miniaturization of sensors and the increasing adoption of medical robots to perform complex surgeries, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global capacitive sensor market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M Company, Analog Devices Inc., Cirque Corporation (Alps Electric Co. Ltd.), Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Omron Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Schneider Electric, STMicroelectronics N.V., Synaptics Incorporated and Texas Instruments Incorporated. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global capacitive sensor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global capacitive sensor market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global capacitive sensor market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Capacitive Sensor Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Touch Sensor6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Motion Sensor6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Position Sensor6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry7.1 Consumer Electronics7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Automotive7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Aerospace and Defense7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Healthcare7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Food and Beverages7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Oil and Gas7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast7.7 Others7.7.1 Market Trends7.7.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 North America8.1.1 United States8.1.1.1 Market Trends8.1.1.2 Market Forecast8.1.2 Canada8.1.2.1 Market Trends8.1.2.2 Market Forecast8.2 Asia Pacific8.2.1 China8.2.1.1 Market Trends8.2.1.2 Market Forecast8.2.2 Japan8.2.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2.2 Market Forecast8.2.3 India8.2.3.1 Market Trends8.2.3.2 Market Forecast8.2.4 South Korea8.2.4.1 Market Trends8.2.4.2 Market Forecast8.2.5 Australia8.2.5.1 Market Trends8.2.5.2 Market Forecast8.2.6 Indonesia8.2.6.1 Market Trends8.2.6.2 Market Forecast8.2.7 Others8.2.7.1 Market Trends8.2.7.2 Market Forecast8.3 Europe8.3.1 Germany8.3.1.1 Market Trends8.3.1.2 Market Forecast8.3.2 France8.3.2.1 Market Trends8.3.2.2 Market Forecast8.3.3 United Kingdom8.3.3.1 Market Trends8.3.3.2 Market Forecast8.3.4 Italy8.3.4.1 Market Trends8.3.4.2 Market Forecast8.3.5 Spain8.3.5.1 Market Trends8.3.5.2 Market Forecast8.3.6 Russia8.3.6.1 Market Trends8.3.6.2 Market Forecast8.3.7 Others8.3.7.1 Market Trends8.3.7.2 Market Forecast8.4 Latin America8.4.1 Brazil8.4.1.1 Market Trends8.4.1.2 Market Forecast8.4.2 Mexico8.4.2.1 Market Trends8.4.2.2 Market Forecast8.4.3 Others8.4.3.1 Market Trends8.4.3.2 Market Forecast8.5 Middle East and Africa8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country8.5.3 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Strengths9.3 Weaknesses9.4 Opportunities9.5 Threats 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers11.4 Degree of Competition11.5 Threat of New Entrants11.6 Threat of Substitutes 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 3M Company13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.1.3 Financials 13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.2 Analog Devices Inc.13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio13.3.2.3 Financials 13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.3 Cirque Corporation (Alps Electric Co. Ltd.)13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.4 Infineon Technologies AG13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.4.3 Financials 13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.5 Microchip Technology Inc.13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.5.3 Financials 13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 NXP Semiconductors N.V.13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.6.3 Financials 13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.7 Omron Corporation13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.7.3 Financials 13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.8 Renesas Electronics Corporation13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.8.3 Financials 13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.9 Schneider Electric13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio13.3.9.3 Financials 13.3.10 STMicroelectronics N.V.13.3.10.1 Company Overview13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.10.3 Financials 13.3.11 Synaptics Incorporated13.3.11.1 Company Overview13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.11.3 Financials 13.3.12 Texas Instruments Incorporated13.3.12.1 Company Overview13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.12.3 Financials 13.3.12.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/92pqwn

