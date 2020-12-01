Outlook On The CAD Software Global Market To 2030 - Industry Analysis And Growth Forecast

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CAD Software Market Research Report: By Technology, Model, Deployment, Level, Application - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global computer-aided designing (CAD) software market is predicted to reach a value of $18.7 billion in 2030, increasing from $9.3 billion in 2019, progressing at a 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030). The market is being driven by the rising usage of CAD software in the packaging industry and increasing adoption of the technology in the automotive industry. On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into 3D software and 2D software.Between these two, the 3D software category accounted for the major share of the market in 2019. The 3D CAD software is widely being adopted because of the rising number of professionals in the designing field, majorly in healthcare, aerospace & defense, and automotive industries. This software further offers a number of advantages over 2D CAD, such as improved product presentation and visualization. 3D CAD software aids in accelerating the deployment cycle of the product with optimization and virtual testing.The CAD software market is divided into arts, media & entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, and automotive, when application is taken into consideration. The healthcare industry is predicted to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, as with the help of the 3D CAD software, 3D models can be created from data that is acquired from medical images, including MRI and CT scans. The software is also being used for planned surgeries, majorly those involving the implantation of prostheses and medical devices.The CAD software market is being led by North America, on the geographical front. The region is further predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period, because of the increasing adoption of CAD software in the aerospace & defense industry for product prototyping. The software is used for facilitating the process of creating, imaging, and refining aircraft designs. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of the software in India, Japan, and China for healthcare applications.A major factor leading to the growth of the CAD software market is the rising usage of the CAD software in the packaging industry. Packaging involves the designing, planning, wrapping, developing, bottling, or boxing of goods customers and industrial, military, and manufacturing industries as well. As packaging machines are becoming complex, designers and engineers are using the CAD software for meeting mechatronic engineering challenges, thereby leading to the growth of the market.Other than the packaging industry, the software is also being utilized extensively in the automotive industry, which is further resulting in the growth of the CAD software market. As the focus on quality has increased over brand value, manufacturers are trying to decrease the burden of product recalls. The expected proliferation of connected cars on roads in near future is further making engineers to use innovative solutions and tools that are supported by CAD software for facilitating the development and design of products. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background1.1 Research Objectives1.2 Market Definition1.3 Research Scope1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Technology1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Model1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Deployment1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Level1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Application1.3.6 Market Segmentation by Region1.3.7 Analysis Period1.3.8 Market Data Reporting Unit1.3.8.1 Value1.4 Key Stakeholders Chapter 2. Research Methodology2.1 Secondary Research2.1.1 Paid2.1.2 Unpaid2.2 Primary Research2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents2.2.1.1 By region2.2.1.2 By industry participant2.2.1.3 By company type2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Data Triangulation2.5 Currency Conversion Rates2.6 Assumptions for the Study Chapter 3. Executive Summary3.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Technology4.1.1.1 2D software4.1.1.2 3D software4.1.2 By Model4.1.2.1 Solid4.1.2.2 Surface4.1.2.3 Wireframe4.1.3 By Deployment4.1.3.1 On-premises4.1.3.2 Cloud4.1.4 By Level4.1.4.1 Pro4.1.4.2 Intermediate4.1.4.3 Beginner4.1.5 By Application4.1.5.1 Aerospace & defense4.1.5.2 Automotive4.1.5.3 Manufacturing4.1.5.4 Healthcare4.1.5.5 Media & Entertainment4.1.5.6 Arts4.1.5.7 Others4.2 Value Chain Analysis4.3 Market Dynamics4.3.1 Trends4.3.1.1 Increasing focus on acquisitions by market players4.3.1.2 Shift from license-based to subscription-based model4.3.1.3 Transition from 2D CAD to 3D CAD4.3.2 Drivers4.3.2.1 Increasing use of CAD software in packaging industry4.3.2.2 Growing technology adoption in automotive industry4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.3.3 Restraints4.3.3.1 Availability of free and open-source CAD software coupled with software piracy4.3.3.2 High cost of advanced and 3D CAD software4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.3.4 Opportunities4.3.4.1 Growing adoption of SaaS-based model4.3.4.2 Surge in demand for mobile access to 3D CAD4.3.4.3 Rising popularity of cloud-based CAD services4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on CAD Software Market4.4.1 COVID-19 Scenario4.4.2 Future Scenario4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.5.3 Intensity of Rivalry4.5.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5.5 Threat of Substitutes Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Technology5.2 By Model5.3 By Deployment5.4 By Level5.5 By Application5.6 By Region Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast6.1 By Technology6.2 By Model6.3 By Deployment6.4 By Level6.5 By Application6.6 By Country Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast7.1 By Technology7.2 By Model7.3 By Deployment7.4 By Level7.5 By Application7.6 By Country Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast8.1 By Technology8.2 By Model8.3 By Deployment8.4 By Level8.5 By Application8.6 By Country Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast9.1 By Technology9.2 By Model9.3 By Deployment9.4 By Level9.5 By Application9.6 By Country Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast10.1 By Technology10.2 By Model10.3 By Deployment10.4 By Level10.5 By Application10.6 By Country Chapter 11. Major Markets for CAD Software11.1 U.S. CAD Software Market11.1.1 By Application11.2 China CAD Software Market11.2.1 By Application11.3 U.K. CAD Software Market11.3.1 By Application11.4 Japan CAD Software Market11.4.1 By Application11.5 Germany CAD Software Market11.5.1 By Application Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape12.1 List of Players and Their Offerings12.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players12.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players12.4 Strategic Developments in the Market12.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions12.4.2 Product Launches12.4.3 Partnerships Chapter 13. Company Profiles13.1 Autodesk Inc.13.1.1 Business Overview13.1.2 Product and Service offerings13.1.3 Key Financial Summary13.2 Bentley Systems Inc.13.2.1 Business Overview13.2.2 Product and Service Offerings13.3 Dassault Systemes SE13.3.1 Business Overview13.3.2 Product and Service Offerings13.3.3 Key Financial Summary13.4 Trimble Inc.13.4.1 Business Overview13.4.2 Product and Service Offerings13.4.3 Key Financial Summary13.5 PTC Inc.13.5.1 Business Overview13.5.2 Product and Service Offerings13.5.3 Key Financial Summary13.6 Gstarsoft Co. Ltd.13.6.1 Business Overview13.6.2 Product and Service Offerings13.7 3D Systems Corporation13.7.1 Business Overview13.7.2 Product and Service Offerings13.7.3 Key Financial Summary13.8 AVEVA Group plc.13.8.1 Business Overview13.8.2 Product and Service Offerings13.8.3 Key Financial Summary13.9 Hexagon AB13.9.1 Business Overview13.9.2 Product and Service Offerings13.9.3 Key Financial Summary13.10 IronCAD LLC13.10.1 Business Overview13.10.2 Product and Service Offerings13.11 AO Nanosoft13.11.1 Business Overview13.11.2 Product and Service Offerings13.12 CNC Software Inc.13.12.1 Business Overview13.12.2 Product and Service Offerings13.13 SolidCAM GmbH13.13.1 Business Overview13.13.2 Product and Service Offerings13.14 Siemens AG13.14.1 Business Overview13.14.2 Product and Service Offerings13.14.3 Key Financial Summary13.15 ZWSOFT CO. LTD.13.15.1 Business Overview13.15.2 Product and Service Offerings Chapter 14. Appendix14.1 Abbreviations14.2 Sources and References14.3 Related ReportsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6wx3p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-cad-software-global-market-to-2030---industry-analysis-and-growth-forecast-301182647.html

SOURCE Research and Markets