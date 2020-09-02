Outlook On The Business Jet Global Market To 2025 - Featuring Airbus, Bombardier & Dassault Aviation Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Jet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global business jet market grew at a CAGR of 4% during 2014-2019. A business jet refers to an aircraft that is specifically designed for private air travel for a small group of passengers. Some of the common types of business jets include single-pilot airplanes, propeller-driven jets, turbine aircraft and piston jets. These jets are primarily used by individuals as well as private and government organizations for leisure travel, business tours, short-haul flights and VVIP transport. They can also be customized for other applications, such as evacuation during emergencies, express parcel deliveries and transporting goods for the armed forces.Significant growth in the aviation industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing preference for long-range jets for travel and tourism activities is also providing a boost to the market growth. Business jets minimize travel time, offer the facility of on-demand flight scheduling and provide ample privacy to the passengers to conduct their business while flying. Various advancements, including the integration of innovative connectivity solutions, avionics, interiors and more efficient engines in the jets, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are replacing mechanical flight systems with lightweight virtual windows, video calling systems and inflight entertainment systems that aid in enhancing the comfort and overall travel experience for the passengers. In line with this, the introduction of Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft that has superior urban air mobility is creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including the development of vertiports and the introduction of consumer-centric business models and membership programs, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward,, the publisher expects the global business jet market to witness moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Airbus, Bombardier Inc., Dassault Aviation, Embraer S.A., Gulfstream Aerospace, Honda Aircraft Company, Pilatus Aircraft, Piper Aircraft, Saab AB, Textron Inc., The Boeing Company, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global business jet market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global business jet market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the business model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the range?

What is the breakup of the market based on the point of sale?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global business jet market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Business Jet Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of Covid-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Light6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Medium6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Large6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Business Model7.1 On-Demand Service7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Major Types7.1.2.1 Air Taxis7.1.2.2 Branded Charters7.1.2.3 Jet-Card Programs7.1.3 Market Forecast7.2 Ownership7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Major Types7.2.2.1 Fractional Ownership7.2.2.2 Full Ownership7.2.3 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Range8.1 &lessThan; 3,000 NM8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 3,000 - 5,000 NM8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 > 5000 NM8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Point of Sale9.1 OEM9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Aftermarket9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country10.5.3 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Airbus14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 Bombardier Inc.14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 Dassault Aviation14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 Embraer S.A.14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.5 Gulfstream Aerospace14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.6 Honda Aircraft Company14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.7 Pilatus Aircraft14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.8 Piper Aircraft14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.9 Saab AB14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 Textron Inc.14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10.3 Financials14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.11 The Boeing Company14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.11.3 Financials14.3.11.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n924jv

