Outlook On The Brain Aneurysm Treatment Global Market To 2027 - By Type, Condition, End-user And Geography

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Condition; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The brain aneurysm treatment market was valued at US$ 2,184.15 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 6,222.47 million by 2027.Driving factors of the brain aneurysm treatment market are increasing prevalence of brain aneurysm and associated risk factors and rise in research and development activities. However, high cost of surgical proceduresis likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.Brain aneurysm is a development of bulge in the blood vessels of brain. This bulging puts pressure on the nerves or brain tissues. This bulge may rupture or burse and can cause brain hemorrhage, which may lead to the death of patient. Certain factors such as genetic conditions, arteriovenous malformations, untreated high blood pressure, and smoking are responsible to cause brain aneurysm. The growth of brain aneurysm treatment market is prominently attributed to the increasing prevalence of brain aneurysm across the globe. Additionally, increasing number of diagnostic procedures associated with the brain are also expected to implicitly accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to a data published by the Brain Aneurysm Foundation in 2020, an estimated 6.5 million people in the US are suffering from unruptured brain aneurysm, which accounts for around 1 in 50 people. Additionally, an estimated 500,000 deaths are caused due to brain aneurysms across the globe each year.Increasing number of associated risk factors to cause brain aneurysm is also anticipated to drive the prevalence of the disease, which will eventually boost the growth of brain aneurysm treatment market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the data published by Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2018, an estimated 14 out of 100 people in the US smoke cigarettes. Along with smoking and tobacco consumption, hypertension is also one of the prominent factors, which is raising the prevalence of brain aneurysm among the population. According to World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, an estimated 1.13 billion population was suffering from hypertension across the globe. Such massive epidemics of hypertension are likely to increase the cases of brain aneurysm, which in turn will propel the growth of brain aneurysm treatment market from 2020-2027.The global brain aneurysm treatment market is segmented by type, condition, and end user. The brain aneurysm treatment market, by type, is segmented into medication and surgery. The medication segment held the largest share of the market. However, surgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on condition, the brain aneurysm treatment market is segmented into unruptured aneurysm and ruptured aneurysm. The unruptured aneurysm held the largest share of condition segment in the global market. However, ruptured aneurysm segment is expected to grow at the faster rate during the forecast period.Based on end user, the brain aneurysm treatment market is segmented into hospitals and clinics. The hospitals held the largest share of the brain aneurysm treatment market for the end user segment. However, the clinics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market - Market Landscape4.1 Pest Analysis4.1.1 North America- PEST Analysis4.1.2 Europe- PEST Analysis4.1.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis4.1.4 Middle East and Africa- PEST Analysis4.1.5 South and Central America- PEST Analysis 5. Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Brain Aneurysm and Associated Risk Factors5.1.2 Rise in Research and Development Activities5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 High Cost of Surgical Procedures5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Increasing Financial Aid to Boost the Innovation5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Adoption of Surgical Robots for the Treatment of Brain Aneurysm5.5 Impact analysis 6. Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market- Global Analysis6.1 Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Global Brain aneurysm treatment Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Analysis - By Type7.1 Overview7.2 Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Share, by Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)7.3 Surgery7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Surgery: Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)7.4 Medication7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Medication: Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million) 8. Brain aneurysm treatment Market Analysis - By Condition8.1 Overview8.2 Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Share, by Condition, 2019 and 2027, (%)8.3 Unruptured Aneurysm8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Unruptured Aneurysm: Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)8.4 Ruptured Aneurysm8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Ruptured Aneurysm: Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million) 9. Brain aneurysm treatment Market Analysis - By End User9.1 Overview9.2 Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027, (%)9.3 Hospitals9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Hospitals: Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)9.4 Clinics9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Clinics: Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million) 10. Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market - Geographic Analysis10.1 North America: Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market10.2 Europe: Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market10.3 Asia Pacific: Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market10.4 MEA: Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market10.5 South & Central America: Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market 11. IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON GLOBAL BRAIN ANEURYSM TREATMENT MARKET11.1 North America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.2 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.4 Rest of World: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market - Industry Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)12.3 Organic Developments12.3.1 Overview12.4 Inorganic Developments12.4.1 Overview 13. COMPANY PROFILES13.1 Stryker Corporation13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 MicroPort Scientific Corporation13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.2.6 Key Developments13.3 Terumo Corporation13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Business Description13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 Penumbra, Inc.13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.4.6 Key Developments13.5 Medtronic13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.6.6 Key Developments13.7 KANEKA CORPORATION13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.7.6 Key Developments13.8 Mizuho Medical Co, Ltd.13.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Products and Services13.8.4 Financial Overview13.8.5 SWOT Analysis13.8.6 Key Developments13.9 Adeor medical AG13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products and Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 SWOT Analysis13.9.6 Key Developments13.10 Evasc Medical Systems Corp.13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Products and Services13.10.4 Financial Overview13.10.5 SWOT Analysis13.10.6 Key Developments 14. Appendix14.1 About the Publisher14.2 Glossary of TermsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/htk1vs

