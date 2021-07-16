Outlook On The Boiler Insurance Global Market To 2027 - Surge In Small & Medium Boiler Insurance Providers Across The Globe Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Boiler Insurance Market by Boiler Type, End User, Boiler Fuel and Coverage Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Boiler insurance is a form of insurance policy that covers maintenance and replacement of a home boiler. It also provides coverages for components of heating system, including plumbing and electrical equipment. There is also a limit to how much an insurer may pay for maintenance related costs for damages. Moreover, the demand for boiler insurance is relatively high in winters, owing to higher use of boiler and related equipment. In addition to this, boiler insurance is mainly purchase by industrial companies as the equipment in the company is continuously running. The main advantage of boiler insurance is that it covers any costs that are incurred as a result of the time it took to repair the equipment and restore business operations.The key factors that drive the growth of the global boiler insurance market include growing awareness about the boiler insurance among the industrial and commercial sector across the globe and rise in need to reduce the repairing and maintenance cost of the boiler among the end users. In addition to this, new services offered by major players of the market propels the growth of the market. However, lower awareness about boiler insurance among the general public of emerging countries such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA and growing stringent regulation by the government hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in small & medium-sized enterprises expanding their businesses and rise in demand of third-party liability coverage in emerging economies is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.The global boiler insurance market is segmented into boiler type, end user, boiler fuel, coverage type and region. On the basis of boiler type, it is categorized into fire-tube and water-tube. According to end user, it is classified into chemicals, refineries, metal & mining, food& beverages and others. Depending on boiler fuel, it is divided into natural gas, coal, oil and others. In terms of coverage type, the market is fragmented into boiler cover, boiler & central heating cover and boiler, central heating, and plumbing & wiring cover. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players operating in the global boiler insurance market include AXA, AVIVA, British Gas, Domestic & General Group Limited, Future Generali, Homeserve, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited, The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company, Warranty People and Yourrepair. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the boiler insurance industry. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of global boiler insurance market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global market is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Forces Shaping the Global Boiler Insurance Market3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Surge in Awareness About the Boiler Insurance Among the Industrial and Commercial Sector3.4.1.2. Rise in Need to Reduce the Repairing and Maintenance Cost of the Boiler Among the End-users3.4.1.3. New Services Offered by Major Players of the Market Propels the Growth of the Market3.4.2. Restraint3.4.2.1. Lower Awareness About Boiler Insurance Among the General Public of Emerging Countries in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA Region3.4.3. Opportunity3.4.3.1. Surge in Small & Medium Boiler Insurance Providers Across the Globe3.4.3.2. Rise in Demand for Third-Party Liability Coverage in Emerging Economies3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Boiler Insurance Market3.5.1. Impact on Market Size3.5.2. Consumer Trends, Preferences, and Budget Impact3.5.3. Framework for Solving Market Challenges Faced by Boiler Insurance Providers and Policy Adopters3.5.4. Economic Impact3.5.5. Strategies to Tackle Negative Impact3.5.6. Opportunity Window Chapter 4: Global Boiler Insurance Market, by Boiler Type4.1. Overview4.2. Fire-Tube4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.3. Water-Tube4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: Global Bmetal & Mininger Insurance Market, by End-user5.1. Overview5.2. Chemicals5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.3. Refineries5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.4. Metal & Mining5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.5. Food & Beverages5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.6. Others5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: Global Boiler Insurance Market, by Boiler Fuel6.1. Overview6.2. Natural Gas6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country6.3. Coal6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country6.4. Oil6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country6.5. Others6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 7: Global Boiler Insurance Market, by Coverage Type7.1. Overview7.2. Boiler Cover7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.3. Boiler & Central Heating7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.4. Boiler, Central Heating, Plumbing & Wiring Cover7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 8: Global Boiler Insurance Market, by Region Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape9.1. Key Players Positioning Analysis, 20199.2. Competitive Dashboard9.3. Top Winning Strategies Chapter 10: Company Profiles10.1. Axa10.1.1. Company Overview10.1.2. Key Executives10.1.3. Company Snapshot10.1.4. Operating Business Segments10.1.5. Product Portfolio10.1.6. Business Performance10.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.2. Aviva10.2.1. Company Overview.10.2.2. Key Executive10.2.3. Company Snapshot10.2.4. Operating Business Segments10.2.5. Product Portfolio10.2.6. Business Performance10.3. British Gas10.3.1. Company Overview10.3.2. Key Executives10.3.3. Company Snapshot10.3.4. Product Portfolio10.3.5. Business Performance10.4. Domestic & General Group Limited10.4.1. Company Overview10.4.2. Key Executives10.4.3. Company Snapshot10.4.4. Product Portfolio10.4.5. Business Performance10.4.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.5. Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd.10.5.1. Company Overview10.5.2. Key Executives10.5.3. Company Snapshot10.5.4. Product Portfolio10.5.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.6. Homeserve Membership Ltd.10.6.1. Company Overview10.6.2. Key Executives10.6.3. Company Snapshot10.6.4. Product Portfolio10.6.5. Business Performance10.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.7. Tata Aig General Insurance Company Limited10.7.1. Company Overview10.7.2. Key Executives10.7.3. Company Snapshot10.7.4. Operating Business Segments10.7.5. Product Portfolio10.7.6. Business Performance10.8. the Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company (Subsidiary of Munich Re)10.8.1. Company Overview10.8.2. Key Executive10.8.3. Company Snapshot10.8.4. Operating Business Segments10.8.5. Product Portfolio10.8.6. Business Performance10.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.9. Warranty People10.9.1. Company Overview10.9.2. Key Executives10.9.3. Company Snapshot10.9.4. Product Portfolio10.10. Yourrepair10.10.1. Company Overview10.10.2. Key Executives10.10.3. Company Snapshot10.10.4. Product Portfolio10.10.5. Key Strategic Moves and DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/82qdm2

