Outlook On The Biosensors Global Market To 2026 - By Product, Technology, Application, End-use And Region

The global biosensors market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.A biosensor, or biological sensor, is an analytical device used to detect changes in various biological processes and convert them into an electrical signal. It is used for monitoring biological elements, such as enzymes, nucleic acids, tissues, cell receptors, microorganisms and antibodies. Some of the commonly used biosensors include mass, optical, electrochemical, magnetic, nanomechanical, thermometric, acoustic and immunosensors. They consist of a responsive sensor, transducer, microcontroller, signal conditioning circuit and display unit and are embedded in resonant mirrors, chemical canaries, optodes, bio-computers, biochips and glucometers. Biosensors are extensively used for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, research, environmental monitoring and biodefense applications. Biosensors Market Trends:

Significant growth in the medical industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, widespread adoption of wearable biosensors for continuous monitoring of vital signs of patients, infants, children, athletes and fitness enthusiasts is providing a thrust to the market growth. These biosensors facilitate remote monitoring of the individuals and can transmit biological data to the physician for real-time alerts. They are also incorporated in smart textiles for convenient tracking of vital signs. In line with this, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread, there has been a substantial increase in the demand for biosensors in the healthcare centers for continuous monitoring of the patients.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and the development of innovative nanotechnology-based biosensors, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These biosensors are used in nanotubes, nanowires, nanorods and nanoparticles for biomolecular detection. Other factors, including significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, AgaMatrix Inc. (WaveForm Technologies Inc), DuPont de Nemours Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, General Electric Company, LifeScan Inc. (Platinum Equity LLC), Medtronic PLC, Nova Biomedical Corporation, PHC Holdings Corporation, Siemens AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

