Outlook On The Biophotonics Global Market To 2026 - By Technique, Technology, Application And Region

The global biophotonics market reached a value of US$ 56.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Biophotonics refers to a multidisciplinary research field that uses light-based technologies to study life sciences and medicine. It involves the production and utilization of a light source to detect and manipulate biological materials. Techniques such as spectroscopy, photo-mechanics and fiber optic sensors, which are based on see-through imaging, inside imaging, molecular Spectroscopy, microscopy, analytical sensing and biosensing solutions, are used to study biological tissues, cells and molecules. These techniques aid in emission, detection, absorption, reflection and modification of radiations from biomolecules and biomaterials. As a result, biophotonics finds extensive applications in the fields of life sciences, agriculture, environmental science, dentistry and medicine.The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, along with the widespread adoption of biophotonics for disease diagnostics, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is also driving the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of biophotonics from the non-medical sector is creating a positive outlook for the market. It is being used for testing chemicals, toxins and microbial materials for environmental monitoring and defense applications. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the advent of nanotechnology and novel photoacoustic tomography (PAT) systems, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These systems use gold and silica nanoparticles for biomedical imaging and accurate sensing of cancer cells in the patients. Other factors, including increasing investments in the development of diagnostic and testing facilities for proteins, nucleic acids and viruses, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Andor Technology Ltd. (Oxford Instruments Plc), BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Carl Zeiss AG (Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung), Glenbrook Technologies Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Lumenis Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Perkinelmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Zecotek Photonics Inc. Key Questions Answered in This Report

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Biophotonics Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Technique6.1 Surface Imaging6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Molecular Spectroscopy6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Microscopy6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Light Therapy6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Biosensors6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Inside Imaging6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 See-through Imaging6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast6.8 Others6.8.1 Market Trends6.8.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Technology7.1 In-Vitro7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 In-Vivo7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Medical Diagnostics8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Medical Therapeutics8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Material Testing8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Andor Technology Ltd (Oxford Instruments PLC)14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.2 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 Carl Zeiss AG (Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung)14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 Glenbrook Technologies Inc.14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5.3 Financials14.3.6 Lumenis Ltd.14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis14.3.7 Olympus Corporation14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7.3 Financials14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.8 Perkinelmer Inc.14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9.3 Financials14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.10 Zecotek Photonics Inc.14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 Financials14.3.10.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7as5af

