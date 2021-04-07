Outlook On The Biologic Therapeutic Drugs Global Market To 2025 - Growing Geriatric Population Is Driving The Industry

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biologic Therapeutic Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biologic Therapeutic Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The current report offers a detailed picture of the biologics market. This report highlights the current and future market potential for biologics and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2025, as well as key market players.

This report details market shares for biologics based on product and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into therapeutic proteins, vaccines and other segments.

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

22 data tables and 26 additional tables

An overview of the global market for biologic therapeutic drugs

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Evaluation of market size and market forecast; and detailed review of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the global market growth

Detailed description of product segments of biologic therapeutic drugs, such as therapeutic proteins, vaccines, cell therapy, gene therapy, blood plasma products, and others

Assessment of the competitive environment, with a special focus on how new products and technologies are influencing the current standards of care

Country specific data and analysis for the United States , Canada , Germany , U.K., France , Italy , Spain , Russia , China , India , Japan and other emerging economies

, , , U.K., , , , , , , and other emerging economies Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the entire life sciences industry as well as on biologic therapeutic drugs market

Profiles of current market leaders, as well as companies with innovative products poised to advance within the forecast period

Company profile descriptions of major biologic therapeutic drugs manufacturers, including Amgen Inc., Baxter International, CSL Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis and Sanof

The growth of the global market is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases and the growing global geriatric population.

The global biologic therapeutic drug market is segmented in this report by product and region.

Reasons for Doing This Study:

The biologics market is wide-ranging and has important implications for the future of medicine and industry advancement. For companies with an effective strategy, market opportunities await. Importantly, the ability to develop an effective strategy begins where opportunity exists and ends with how to effectively execute a plan to capture profit from such opportunities.

Market growth has been spurred by the need for a more extensive pipeline from drug companies, attractive targets against challenging diseases, a push by companies to pursue biosimilars (a biologic like another biologic that has already been authorized for use) and manufacturing technologies that reduce the cost to produce profitable products.

This report seeks to address the critically important topics of changing market dynamics, emerging players and technologies, strategies for accessing emerging markets, and specific disease segments and geographies to allocate resources and make effective decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Biopharmaceutical Industry Structure

Origins of Biotechnology

Involvement of Large Pharmaceutical Companies

Overview of Biologics

Biologics Manufacturing

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Process

The Preparation Process

Expression Systems for Therapeutic Protein Production

E. coli Advantages for Microbial Production

Mammalian Cell Therapeutic Protein Production

FDA Regulation of Biologics

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Short-Term Impact

Long-Term Impact

Delayed Approvals for Non-COVID-Related Pharmaceutical Products

Self-Sufficiency in Pharma Industry

Progression of COVID-19

Government Expenditures on COVID-19

Social Impact of COVID-19

Impact on Insurance Providers

Impact on Health Technology Assessment

Changes in Consumption Trends in Health-Related Products

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Overview

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Advancement in Biologics

Growing Geriatric Population

Market Restraints

Emergence of Biosimilars

Market Opportunities

Opportunities in Emerging Nations

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Segment

Global Market for Biologic Therapeutic Drugs by Product Segment

Therapeutic Proteins

Vaccines

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Biologic Therapeutic Drugs by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Competitive Rivalry/Degree of Competition

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Amgen Inc.

Baxter

China Biologic Products Inc.

Csl Ltd.

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Llc

Eli Lilly And Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Glycotope Gmbh

Grifols S.A.

JSC Pharmstandard

Kedrion S.P.A.

Novartis Ag

Octapharma Ag

Reliance Life Sciences

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i63r2j

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-biologic-therapeutic-drugs-global-market-to-2025---growing-geriatric-population-is-driving-the-industry-301264090.html

SOURCE Research and Markets