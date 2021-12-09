Outlook On The Biobutanol Global Market To 2026 - By Raw Material, Application, End-user Industry And Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biobutanol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biobutanol market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2015-2020. Biobutanol, or butyl alcohol, refers to a chemical compound used as a fuel in internal combustion (IC) engines or an organic solvent. It consists of four carbon atoms and is usually manufactured by microbial fermentation of starch, sugar and cellulosic feedstock.

In comparison to the conventionally used ethanol and gasoline, it is non-corrosive in nature, immiscible in water, has higher energy content and flammability limits and lower vapor pressure. It also releases lesser quantities of hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide upon combustion. As a result, biobutanol is widely used in the manufacturing of rubber, paints, coatings, resins, plasticizers, pharmaceuticals, food-grade extractants, chemical intermediates and herbicides.The increasing demand for energy-efficient sources of fuel across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the increasing environmental concerns among the masses regarding the release of excessive greenhouse gasses (GHG) into the environment, there is a shifting preference towards alternative fuels and renewable energy sources, thereby driving the market growth. In line with this, widespread adoption of biobutanol for the manufacturing of chemicals, such as butyl acrylates, is also contributing to the market growth. It is also used for the production of acetates, acrylates, glycol ethers and other industrial solvents.

Additionally, various advancements in the fermentation and cellulosic extraction technologies are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including increasing consumption of biofuels in the aviation industry and fleet transportation sector, along with the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the use of bio-based products, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global biobutanol market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abengoa, Biocleave Limited, Bioenergy International, Butalco GmBH (Lesaffre), Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC (BP and Corteva), Eastman Chemical Company, Gevo Inc., Metabolic Explorer SA, Solvay S.A. and W2 Energy Inc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global biobutanol market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global biobutanol market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global biobutanol market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Biobutanol Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Raw Material6.1 Cereal Crops6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Sugarcane Bagasse6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Waste Biomass6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Acrylates7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Acetates7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Glycol Ethers7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Biofuel7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry8.1 Transportation8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Construction8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Medical8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Power Generation8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region 10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Abengoa14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 Biocleave Limited14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3 Bioenergy International14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4 Butalco GmBH (Lesaffre)14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5 Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC (BP and Corteva)14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6 Eastman Chemical Company14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6.3 Financials14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.7 Gevo Inc.14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7.3 Financials14.3.8 Metabolic Explorer SA14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.9 Solvay S.A.14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9.3 Financials14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.10 W2 Energy Inc.14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

