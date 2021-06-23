Outlook On The BFSI Crisis Management Global Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "BFSI Crisis Management Market by Component, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size and Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BFSI crisis management solution is the innovation & advancement in financial technology, which helps in dealing various types of incidents & emergency situations in the BFSI industry. Crisis management includes several technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, machine learning, and big data. Furthermore, BFSI crisis management serves as a modern program that makes a new approach by utilizing technologies and focuses on certain areas of business risk & protects the reliability & credibility of the financial institution network.As crisis management solution providers have increased their focus toward improving financial services, risk mitigation & fraud detection, and cyber security, the demand for those solutions among the BFSI sector is continuing to rise in the market, thereby boosting the market growth. In addition, increase in dependency toward digitalization by financial institutions & rapid adoption of crisis management solutions among financial sectors are major factors that drive the market growth. However, lack of trust over technologies for crisis management and complex management of network are some of the factors that hamper market growth.On the contrary, several banks and financial institutions are implementing & investing in BFSI crisis management solutions for their business processes to expand product lines, which is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market. In addition, untapped potential of emerging economies such as India, China, Singapore, and Japan, which are increasingly expanding their financial sectors is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.The BFSI crisis management market is segmented into component, deployment type, enterprise size, application, end user, and region. Depending on component, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. In termss of deployment type, it is divided into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, it is segregated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). The applications covered in the study include disaster recovery & business continuity, risk & compliance management, crisis communication, incident management & response, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into banks, insurance companies, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the market include 4C Strategies, CURA Software Solutions, Everbridge, IBM, Konexus, LogicGate, Inc., MetricStream Inc., NCC Group, Noggin, and SAS Institute Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Key Benefits

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global BFSI crisis management market along with the current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global BFSI crisis management market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE3.2. KEY FINDINGS3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers3.3.2. Threat of new entrants3.3.3. Threat of substitutes3.3.4. Competitive rivalry3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING 20193.5. MARKET DYNAMICS3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities3.6. COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS ON BFSI CRISIS MANAGEMENT MARKET3.6.1. Impact on BFSI crisis management market size3.6.2. Change in organization/firms trends, preferences, and budget impact, owing to COVID-193.6.3. Framework for market challenges faced by BFSI crisis management solution providers3.6.4. Economic impact on BFSI crisis management solution providers3.6.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact on the industry 3.6.6. Opportunity analysis for BFSI crisis management solution providers CHAPTER 4: BFSI CRISIS MANAGEMENT MARKET BY COMPONENT4.1. OVERVIEW4.2. SOLUTION 4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region 4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country4.3. SERVICE4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region 4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: BFSI CRISIS MANAGEMENT MARKET BY ENTERPRISE SIZE5.1. OVERVIEW5.2. LARGE ENTERPRISES 5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region 5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country5.3. SMALL & MEDIUM ENTERPRISES5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region 5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: BFSI CRISIS MANAGEMENT MARKET BY END USER6.1. OVERVIEW6.2. BANKS 6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region 6.2.3. Market share analysis, by country6.3. INSURANCE COMPANIES6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region 6.3.3. Market share analysis, by country6.4. OTHERS6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region 6.4.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: BFSI CRISIS MANAGEMENT MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL7.1. OVERVIEW7.2. ON-PREMISE 7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region 7.2.3. Market share analysis, by country7.3. CLOUD7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region 7.3.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: BFSI CRISIS MANAGEMENT MARKET BY APPLICATION8.1. OVERVIEW8.2. DISASTER RECOVERY & BUSINESS CONTINUITY 8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region 8.2.3. Market share analysis, by country8.3. RISK & COMPLIANCE MANAGEMENT8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region 8.3.3. Market share analysis, by country8.4. CRISIS COMMUNICATION 8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region 8.4.3. Market share analysis, by country8.5. INCIDENT MANAGEMENT & RESPONSE8.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities8.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region 8.5.3. Market share analysis, by country8.6. OTHERS8.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities8.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region 8.6.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 9: BFSI CRISIS MANAGEMENT MARKET BY REGION CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES10.1. 4C STRATEGIES10.1.1. Company overview10.1.2. Key Executives10.1.3. Company snapshot10.1.4. Operating business segments10.1.5. Product portfolio10.1.6. Business performance10.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments10.2. CURA SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS 10.2.1. Company overview10.2.2. Key Executives10.2.3. Company snapshot10.2.4. Operating business segments10.2.5. Product portfolio10.2.6. Business performance10.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments10.3. EVERBRIDGE 10.3.1. Company overview10.3.2. Key Executives10.3.3. Company snapshot10.3.4. Operating business segments10.3.5. Product portfolio10.3.6. Business performance10.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments10.4. IBM10.4.1. Company overview10.4.2. Key Executives10.4.3. Company snapshot10.4.4. Operating business segments10.4.5. Product portfolio10.4.6. Business performance10.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments10.5. KONEXUS 10.5.1. Company overview10.5.2. Key Executives10.5.3. Company snapshot10.5.4. Operating business segments10.5.5. Product portfolio10.5.6. Business performance10.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments10.6. LOGICGATE, INC.10.6.1. Company overview10.6.2. Key Executives10.6.3. Company snapshot10.6.4. Operating business segments10.6.5. Product portfolio10.6.6. Business performance10.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments10.7. METRICSTREAM INC.10.7.1. Company overview10.7.2. Key Executives10.7.3. Company snapshot10.7.4. Operating business segments10.7.5. Product portfolio10.7.6. Business performance10.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments10.8. NCC GROUP10.8.1. Company overview10.8.2. Key Executives10.8.3. Company snapshot10.8.4. Operating business segments10.8.5. Product portfolio10.8.6. Business performance10.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments10.9. NOGGIN 10.9.1. Company overview10.9.2. Key Executives10.9.3. Company snapshot10.9.4. Operating business segments10.9.5. Product portfolio10.9.6. Business performance10.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments10.10. SAS INSTITUTE INC.10.10.1. Company overview10.10.2. Key Executives10.10.3. Company snapshot10.10.4. Operating business segments10.10.5. Product portfolio10.10.6. Business performance10.10.7. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ytg2ge

