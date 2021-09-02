Outlook On The Barcode Scanner Global Market To 2026 - By Product, Type, Scanner Type, Technology, Component, End-use Sector And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Barcode Scanner Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global barcode scanner market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026. Barcode scanners, also known as barcode readers and point-of-sale scanners, are handheld or stationary hardware devices that are used for reading and recording the information of a barcode. These scanners have sensors for capturing barcodes and decoding relevant information, and cables for maintaining a stable connection with computer systems. Barcode scanners are extensively utilized in warehouse management as they assist in providing a real-time overview of different products that are stored in the warehouse. Some of the commonly used types of barcode scanners are laser scanner, camera-based scanner, charge-coupled device (CCD) scanner, laser scanner and pen wand, which are available in the market depending on the requirement of the user.Retailers across the globe are adopting barcode scanners for the hassle-free recording of supplies and commodities. Barcode scanners aid in recording information, such as product count, date of manufacturing, date of supply to the retailer and selling price, which are printed on the packaging of the product in the form of a barcode. These devices are also gaining traction in the healthcare industry for managing medical records and medications of patients. In line with this, the growing healthcare industry is also offering lucrative opportunities for market expansion. Furthermore, these scanners help in increasing the efficiency of the recorded data by minimizing human errors in recording and managing the information online. This, along with the introduction of two-dimensional (2D) barcodes, such as quick response (QR) code and data matrix, is expanding the product application across various end use industries, including travel and tourism, media, and entertainment.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bluebird Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A (Hydra S.p.A), DENSO Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., JC Square (GMO Hosting & Security Inc.), SATO Holdings Corporation, Scandit AG, Toshiba TEC Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

