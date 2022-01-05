Outlook On The Autopilot Systems Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Component, Platform, System, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autopilot Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autopilot systems market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Autopilot refers to an electrical, mechanical or hydraulic system that is designed for aerial, marine and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to operate without requiring human assistance. It consists of a computer system, actuator and global positioning service (GPS), along with flight director control and avionic systems.

These systems are designed to minimize the workload of the pilots over long travels and to improve the overall performance of the vessel. They can intercept the course, check for route deviations, control the steering wheel and maintain the assigned altitude. These systems find extensive applications across the automotive, agriculture, commercial aviation, military and aerospace industries.The expanding aerospace and defence industries are among the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, a significant increase in air travel and water transportation activities, especially in the emerging economies, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Autopilot systems aid in enhancing situational awareness, navigational accuracy and the operational and fuel efficiency of the vessel.

Additionally, the widespread adoption of the autopilot systems in UAVs and drones is acting as another growth inducing factor. These systems can manage Attitude & Heading Reference Systems (AHRS), airspeed, magnetometers, accelerometers, gyroscopes and flight control algorithms in the UAVs. They are also used in drones to monitor the route, track waypoints and take high-definition aerial photos and videos. Other factors, including technological advancements, growing need for automation across industries and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bae Systems PLC, Cloud Cap Technology Inc., Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Garmin International Inc., Genesys Aerosystems Group Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Micropilot Inc., Rockwell Collins Inc., Trimble Inc, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Autopilot Systems Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact Of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Rotary Wing Aircraft6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Fixed Wing Aircraft6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Component7.1 GPS (Global Positioning System)7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Gyroscope7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Software7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Actuators7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Platform8.1 Airborne Platform8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Land Based8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Sea8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Subsea8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by System9.1 Attitude and Heading Reference System9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Flight Director System9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Flight Control System9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Avionics System9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Others9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Application10.1 Commercial10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Civil10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Military10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region 12 SWOT Analysis 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis 15 Price Indicators 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 Bae Systems PLC16.3.1.1 Company Overview16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio16.3.1.3 Financials16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.2 Cloud Cap Technology Inc.16.3.2.1 Company Overview16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio16.3.3 Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.16.3.3.1 Company Overview16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio16.3.3.3 Financials16.3.4 Garmin International Inc.16.3.4.1 Company Overview16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio16.3.5 Genesys Aerosystems Group Inc.16.3.5.1 Company Overview16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio16.3.5.3 Financials16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.6 Honeywell International Inc.16.3.6.1 Company Overview16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio16.3.6.3 Financials16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation16.3.7.1 Company Overview16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio16.3.7.3 Financials16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.8 Micropilot Inc.16.3.8.1 Company Overview16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio16.3.8.3 Financials16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.9 Rockwell Collins Inc.16.3.9.1 Company Overview16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.10 Trimble Inc.16.3.10.1 Company Overview16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio16.3.10.3 Financials16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

