Outlook On The Automotive Heat Shield Global Market To 2026 - By Material, Product, Application, Vehicle Type And Region

The global automotive heat shield market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. An automotive heat shield refers to a specially designed sheet used to protect various automotive components from excessive heat generated from the engine and exhaust systems. It plays an integral role in increasing the power output of an engine by controlling the under-bonnet temperature and maintaining optimal thermal comfort inside the vehicle. Nowadays, both metallic as well as non-metallic materials are used in automotive heat shield fabrication, such as aluminum, nylon and ceramics. In recent years, these shields have gained traction due to their cost-effectiveness, ease of installation and the introduction of customizable and tailor-made variants by manufacturers.The global automotive heat shield market is primarily driven by the increasing production of automobiles. The expanding e-commerce sector has also generated a significant demand for commercial vehicles, thereby escalating the need for automotive heat shields. Besides this, technological advancements, such as the integration of turbochargers or superchargers in spark ignition and compression ignition engines, are propelling the market growth.

Apart from this, the leading players are developing lightweight heat shield materials with the rising preference for lighter components from automotive manufacturers. They are also adopting innovative materials, such as metal composites and meta-aramid materials, to improve product durability and flame resistance. The improvement in production technology has also enabled the fabrication of space-saving heat shields. Furthermore, with the growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles (EV/HEV), there has been a rise in the use of heat shields as the lithium-ion batteries employed in EV/HEVs generate a significant amount of heat. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global automotive heat shield market to grew at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Autoneum, Carcoustics (Liaoning Dare Industrial Company Ltd.), Dana Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours Inc, ElringKlinger AG, HAPPICH GmbH (Pelzer Acoustic Products GmbH), Lydall Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, NICHIAS Corporation, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd., Tenneco Inc. and Zircotec.

