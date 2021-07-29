Outlook On The Automotive Digital Cockpit Global Market To 2028 - Featuring Hyundai Mobis, Panasonic And Robert Bosch Among Others

DUBLIN, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Equipment, by Display Technology, by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive digital cockpit market size is expected to reach USD 36.1 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028. The rising demand for automotive cockpit electronics, autonomous vehicle technology and advanced safety features such as advanced driver assistance systems is expected to drive market growth. The changing consumer buying behavior and increasing demand for enhanced in-vehicle experience, coupled with the global growth of the high-end, premium and luxury car segments, are also expected to fuel the growth of the market.The surge in demand for vehicle connectivity and navigation system in the automotive sector has led to the increasing usage of visualization technology. Modern-day cars are highly influenced by unique consumer demands and advancements in digital technologies. The automotive industry is focused on offering more personalized experiences to drivers and vehicle occupants. Moreover, companies are developing innovative solutions to ensure seamless connectivity between the vehicle and external devices. The integration of vehicle systems can be considered as the most significant development. The digital cockpit architecture has become more capable and robust owing to the integration of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) functionality for enhanced safety and security and cloud-based services.The automotive digital cockpit technology is expected to gain significant demand as major automotive component and solution providers are engaging in the development of complete automotive cockpit solutions. For instance, in January 2021, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the launch of the 4th Generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms. The new digital cockpit platforms offer software scalability and flexibility to support several real-time and high-level operating systems. The platforms also support multiple ECUs and domain integration, including digital instrument clusters, digital monitoring systems, Augmented Reality Heads-Up-Display (AR-HUD), e-Mirror and rear-seat displays.In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, lockdowns and social distancing norms have been implemented globally. The overall automotive production volumes have declined globally on a year-on-year basis, mainly due to decreased production volumes in North America and Europe, among other regions. According to Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), automobile production globally dropped by more than 15%, i.e., 77.6 million units in 2020 compared to 91.7 million units in 2019. However, as restrictions ease in various economies, the market can expect a period of respite for the short-term owing to the increased demand for passenger cars from the middle-class population, in turn, is increasing the demand for automotive digital cockpit over the forecast period. Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Report Highlights

The head-up display segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of over 15.0% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the integration of augmented reality for enhanced safety and driving experience

The LCD-TFT segment dominated the market in 2020 and is anticipated to generate revenue over USD 19.0 billion by the end of the forecast period, owing to the temperature and durability standards provided by LCD-TFT displays

by the end of the forecast period, owing to the temperature and durability standards provided by LCD-TFT displays The passenger car segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 80.0% of the overall market in 2020. The increasing demand for connected car features in passenger vehicles and the onset of autonomous vehicles is expected to drive the segment

In Asia Pacific , the market is accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. This growth can be attributed to the increased production and sales of passenger vehicles in the region

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 Market Outlook Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope3.1 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping3.2 Automotive Digital Cockpit - Value Chain Analysis3.3 Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Dynamics3.3.1 Market Drivers Analysis3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis3.4 Automotive Digital Cockpit Industry Analysis - PESTLE3.5 Automotive Digital Cockpit Industry Analysis - Porter's Chapter 4 Automotive Digital Cockpit Market: Equipment Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1 Equipment Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20284.2 Market Size & Forecasts and Trends Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion, Units)4.2.1 Digital Instrument Cluster4.2.2 Driving Monitoring System4.2.3 Heads-up Display Chapter 5 Automotive Digital Cockpit Market: Display Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1 Display Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20285.2 Market Size & Forecasts and Trends Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion, Units)5.2.1 LCD5.2.2 TFT-LCD5.2.3 OLED Chapter 6 Automotive Digital Cockpit Market: Vehicle Type Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1 Vehicle Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20286.2 Market Size & Forecasts and Trends Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion, Units)6.2.1 Passenger Cars6.2.2 Commercial Vehicles Chapter 7 Automotive Digital Cockpit Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20287.2 Market Size & Forecasts and Trends Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion, Units)7.2.1 North America7.2.1.1 U.S.7.2.1.2 Canada7.2.2 Europe7.2.2.1 Germany7.2.2.2 U.K.7.2.2.3 Spain7.2.3 Asia Pacific7.2.3.1 China7.2.3.2 Japan7.2.3.3 India7.2.4 Latin America7.2.4.1 Brazil7.2.4.2 Mexico7.2.5 Middle East and Africa Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape8.1 Key Company Analysis, 20208.2 Company Profiles8.2.1 Continental AG8.2.1.1 Company Overview8.2.1.2 Financial Performance8.2.1.3 Product Benchmarking8.2.1.4 Strategic Initiatives8.2.2 Denso Corporation8.2.2.1 Company Overview8.2.2.2 Financial Performance8.2.2.3 Product Benchmarking8.2.2.4 Strategic Initiatives8.2.3 Faurecia8.2.3.1 Company Overview8.2.3.2 Financial Performance8.2.3.3 Product Benchmarking8.2.3.4 Strategic Initiatives8.2.4 Garmin Ltd.8.2.4.1 Company Overview8.2.4.2 Financial Performance8.2.4.3 Product Benchmarking8.2.4.4 Strategic Initiatives8.2.5 HARMAN International8.2.5.1 Company Overview8.2.5.2 Financial Performance8.2.5.3 Product Benchmarking8.2.5.4 Strategic Initiatives8.2.6 Hyundai Mobis8.2.6.1 Company Overview8.2.6.2 Financial Performance8.2.6.3 Product Benchmarking8.2.6.4 Strategic Initiatives8.2.7 Panasonic Corporation8.2.7.1 Company Overview8.2.7.2 Financial Performance8.2.7.3 Product Benchmarking8.2.7.4 Strategic Initiatives8.2.8 Pioneer Corporation8.2.8.1 Company Overview8.2.8.2 Financial Performance8.2.8.3 Product Benchmarking8.2.8.4 Strategic Initiatives8.2.9 Robert Bosch GmbH8.2.9.1 Company Overview8.2.9.2 Financial Performance8.2.9.3 Product Benchmarking8.2.9.4 Strategic Initiatives 8.2.10 Visteon Corporation8.2.10.1 Company Overview8.2.10.2 Financial Performance8.2.10.3 Product Benchmarking8.2.10.4 Strategic InitiativesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/969c7h

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-automotive-digital-cockpit-global-market-to-2028---featuring-hyundai-mobis-panasonic-and-robert-bosch-among-others-301344410.html

SOURCE Research and Markets