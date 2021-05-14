Outlook On The Automotive Brake Booster Global Market To 2026 - By Product, Vehicle Type, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Brake Booster Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive brake booster market reached a volume of 105.2 Million Units in 2020. An automotive brake booster is a safety component which assists in smooth actuation of the brake and minimizes the amount of pedal pressure required for braking. It is placed on the firewall of an engine's compartment, under the hood of a car or in front of the driver's legs. It is a preventive braking measure employed to avert the chances of brake failure, create an effective braking mechanism and help in case of panic braking. Besides this, it also ensures that the vehicle comfortably comes to a halt and is deaccelerated safely. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global automotive brake booster market to reach a volume of 170.20 Million Units by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.20% during 2021-2026.Automobile manufacturers are rapidly replacing mechanical and hydraulic braking systems with brake boosters as they aid in reducing the overall weight of the car and incorporating additional safety and comfort. Moreover, the rising demand for active vehicle safety technologies including regenerative braking, traction control system (TCS), anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic stability program (ESP) is compelling manufacturers to integrate these technologies along with high-end brake booster systems in upgraded automobile models. They are also funding research and development activities to introduce technologically advanced products that are compatible with electric and hybrid vehicles. Apart from this, factors including stringent safety norms and a greater emphasis on performance as well as the efficiency of vehicles have encouraged manufacturers to focus on the brake booster and brake distribution technologies in the passenger car segment. Further, the demand for automotive brake booster is being propelled by the burgeoning automotive industry, emerging auto parts manufacturers and increasing vehicle ownership around the world.This latest report provides a deep insight into the global automotive brake booster market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global automotive brake booster market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Hyundai Mobis, Continnetal, TRW Automotive, Mando Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Nissin Kogyo, Hitachi, Jilin Dongguang Aowei Brake System Co., Ltd., Wanxiang Group Corporation, Zhejiang VIE Science & Technology Co., FTE automotive Group, APG, BWI Group, Wuhu Bethel, CARDONE, Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co., Ltd., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive brake booster market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global automotive brake booster industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive brake booster industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive brake booster industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive brake booster industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive brake booster industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global automotive brake booster industry?

What are the profit margins in the global automotive brake booster industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Automotive Brake Booster Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product5.5 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type5.6 Market Breakup by End-User5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Single Diaphragm Booster6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Dual Diaphragm Booster6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Others6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type7.1 Passenger Cars7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Commercial Vehicles7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-User8.1 OEMs8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Replacement8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 Asia Pacific9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 North America9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis13.1 Price Indicators13.2 Price Structure13.3 Margin Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.14.3.2 Hyundai Mobis14.3.3 Continnetal14.3.4 TRW Automotive14.3.5 Mando Corporation14.3.6 Robert Bosch GmbH14.3.7 Nissin Kogyo14.3.8 Hitachi14.3.9 Jilin Dongguang Aowei Brake System Co., Ltd. 14.3.10 Wanxiang Group Corporation 14.3.11 Zhejiang VIE Science & Technology Co. 14.3.12 FTE automotive Group 14.3.13 APG 14.3.14 BWI Group 14.3.15 Wuhu Bethel 14.3.16 CARDONE 14.3.17 Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co., Ltd.

