Outlook On The Automatic Toll Payment Machine Industry In The US & Europe To 2027 - Featuring Aselsan, Kapsch Trafficcom & Sice Among Others

According to this report the U.S. & Europe automatic toll payment machine market size was valued at $63.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $101.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.Automatic toll payment machines are installed to provide toll payment option to customers without interference of human operators and to reduce traffic congestion at toll collection booths. The automatic toll payment machines are equipped with LCD/LED display screen, and include menu for user instructions. In addition, these machines can determine and display different toll rates based on the time of the day. Furthermore, they enable payment via cash or card, and display allows choice of tolls based on class and type of vehicle.The market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to adoption of automatic toll payment machines in developing countries and increase in demand for efficient traffic management at toll collection centers.The U.S. & Europe automatic toll payment machine market is segmented into component and application. The report provides information on the components of automatic toll permanent machines such as hardware, software, and service. Furthermore, the applications covered in the study include tollink, transportation, parking, kiosk, and others.The key players analyzed in the automatic toll payment machine market include A-to-Be, Tecsidel, Indra, ASELSAN A.S., Kapsch TrafficCom, SICE, Sigma, G.E.A, and VITRONIC. Key Benefits

This study presents the analytical depiction of the U.S. & Europe automatic toll payment machine market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Findings Of The Study

On the basis of component, the service segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

By application, the transportation segment was the highest contributor to the global market in terms of revenue in 2019.

Region wise, Europe is anticipated to register the highest growth rate, followed by U.S. from 2020 to 2027.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Primary Research1.4.2. Secondary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies3.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis3.4. Market Player Positioning, 20193.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increase in Demand for Efficient Traffic Management at Toll Collection Centers3.5.1.2. Rise in Need for Improvement in Parking Infrastructure3.5.2. Restraint3.5.2.1. High Installation and Operational Cost of Automatic Toll Payment Machines3.5.3. Opportunity3.5.3.1. Adoption of Automatic Toll Payment Machines in Developing Countries Chapter 4: U. S. & Europe Automatic Toll Payment Machine Market, by Component4.1. Overview4.2. Hardware4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.3. Software4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.4. Service4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: U. S. & Europe Automatic Toll Payment Machine Market, by Application5.1. Overview5.2. Tollink5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.3. Transportation5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.4. Parking5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.5. Kiosk5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.6. Others5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: U. S. & Europe Automatic Toll Payment Machine Market, by Region6.1. Overview6.2. U. S.6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Component6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Application6.3. Europe6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Component6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Application6.3.4. Market Analysis, by Country6.3.4.1. UK6.3.4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Component6.3.4.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application6.3.4.2. Germany6.3.4.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Component6.3.4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application6.3.4.3. France6.3.4.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Component6.3.4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application6.3.4.4. Italy6.3.4.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Component6.3.4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application6.3.4.5. Spain6.3.4.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Component6.3.4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application6.3.4.6. Rest of Europe6.3.4.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Component6.3.4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application Chapter 7: Company Profiles7.1. A-To-Be7.1.1. Company Overview7.1.2. Company Snapshot7.1.3. Product Portfolio7.2. Tecsidel, S. A.7.2.1. Company Overview7.2.2. Company Snapshot7.2.3. Operating Business Segments7.2.4. Product Portfolio7.2.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.3. Eltra7.3.1. Company Overview7.3.2. Company Snapshot7.3.3. Product Portfolio7.4. Indra Sistemas, S. A.7.4.1. Company Overview7.4.2. Company Snapshot7.4.3. Product Portfolio7.4.4. Business Performance7.4.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.5. Aselsan A.?.7.5.1. Company Overview7.5.2. Company Snapshot7.5.3. Product Portfolio7.5.4. Business Performance7.6. Kapsch Trafficcom7.6.1. Company Overview7.6.2. Company Snapshot7.6.3. Operating Business Segments7.6.4. Business Performance7.6.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.7. Sice7.7.1. Company Overview7.7.2. Company Snapshot7.7.3. Product Portfolio7.8. Sigma S. P. A.7.8.1. Company Overview7.8.2. Company Snapshot7.8.3. Product Portfolio7.9. G. E. A.7.9.1. Company Overview7.9.2. Company Snapshot7.9.3. Product Portfolio7.10. Vitronic7.10.1. Company Overview7.10.2. Company Snapshot7.10.3. Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wzkrc7

