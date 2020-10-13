Outlook On The Automated Guided Vehicle Global Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Guided Vehicle Market by Type, Navigation Technology, Application, Industry and Mode of Operation: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are defined as portable robots or load carriers that travel along the floor without onboard driver or operator with the help of navigation technology such as laser and vision guided technologies. These vehicles is used to decrease damage to goods, an increase work efficiency, and automate operations to achieve high productivity.

Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are defined as portable robots or load carriers that travel along the floor without onboard driver or operator with the help of navigation technology such as laser and vision guided technologies. These vehicles is used to decrease damage to goods, an increase work efficiency, and automate operations to achieve high productivity.

In addition, AGVs are an integral part of modern logistics as they are adopted to autonomously handle and transport goods without any onboard operator. Further, these types of vehicles can be easily integrated into warehouses and requires less integration effort.The market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to incorporation of industry 4.0 and rise in demand for automated guided vehicles in various industries.

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automated guided vehicle market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Market Players

BALYO

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

E&K Automation GmbH

inVia Robotics, Inc.

JBT

KUKA AG

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Seegrid Corporation

SSI schaefer

Toyota Material Handling

