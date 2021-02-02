Outlook On The Automated Guided Vehicle Global Market To 2027 - By Type, Product, Battery Type, Component, Navigation Technology, Application, End-user, Vehicle Type And Geography

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market accounted for $2.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.95 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.Growing demand for automation in material handling processes, the rising popularity of e-commerce and an increase in demand for electronics and retail products are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, high initial investment, installation cost, and present financial crisis are restraining the growth of the market.Automated guided vehicles are material handling automated machines that are programmed to move pallets, carts, and trays, among others, between different manufacturing and warehousing facilities without any permanent conveying system or manual intervention. Automated guided vehicles are installed by these facilities to enhance efficiency, which results in increased output, thereby increasing the profit margin of the company.Based on the navigation technology, the laser guidance segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as it acts as an electronic eye to skip the obstacles within the path and this technology is the most flexible system for vehicle movement and offers accurate navigation. By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the rapidly developing e-commerce industry in several countries including China, India, and Japan and various initiatives by governments of several countries to support the development of the regional manufacturing sector or industry, providing lucrative opportunities for market expansion.Some of the key players profiled in the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market include Uncease Automation, Toyota Industries, AGV International, SSI Schaefer, Denbach Robot, Hyster-Yale, Rocla, Oceaneering, Meiden America, KUKA, Addverb Technologies, Tompkins Robotics, Murata Machinery, JBT, KION, Hit Robot Group (HRG), Grenzebach, E&K Automation, Scott Automation, Daifuku, Seegrid Corporation, and KNAPP. What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Product Analysis3.7 Technology Analysis3.8 Application Analysis3.9 End-user Analysis3.10 Emerging Markets3.11 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Type5.1 Introduction5.2 Unit Load Carriers5.3 Heavy Burden Carrier5.4 Tow/Tugger Vehicles5.5 Pallet Trucks5.6 Mobile Robots5.7 Light Load Transporters5.8 Underride/ Tunneling Vehicles5.9 Forklift Vehicles5.10 Driverless Trains5.11 Assembly Line Vehicles5.12 Other Types5.12.1 Hybrid AGVs5.12.2 Customized/ Special Purpose5.12.3 Automated Carts 6 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Silica Aerogels6.3 Metal Oxide Aerogels6.4 Carbon Aerogels 7 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Battery Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Nickel-Based Battery7.3 Lithium-Ion Battery7.4 Lead Battery7.5 Other Battery Types7.5.1 Ultracapacitors7.5.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cells 8 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Component8.1 Introduction8.2 Software8.3 Service & Support8.4 Hardware 9 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Navigation Technology9.1 Introduction9.2 Traditional Guidance9.3 Optical Tape Guidance9.4 Natural Navigation9.5 Magnetic Guidance9.6 Laser Guidance9.7 Inductive/Wire Guidance9.8 Global Positioning System (GPS)9.9 3D Vision Guidance9.10 Infrared Guidance9.11 Heat Map9.12 Other Navigation Technologies9.12.1 Inertial Guidance9.12.2 Dead Reckoning Guidance9.12.3 Beacon Guidance 10 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Application10.1 Introduction10.2 Trailer Loading & Unloading10.3 Storage & Assembly10.4 Raw Material Handling10.5 Packaging10.6 Logistics and Warehousing10.6.1 Cross-Docking10.6.2 Transportation10.6.3 Distribution10.6.4 Cold Storage10.7 Work-in-Process Activities10.8 Waste Handling10.9 Trash Removal10.10 Staging/Sortation10.11 Roll Handling10.12 Replenishment10.13 Parts-To-Line10.14 Kitting/Picking10.15 End-of-Line Transport10.16 Clamp Handling10.17 Shop Floor Control 11 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By End-user11.1 Introduction11.2 Semiconductors & Electronics11.3 Oil & Gas11.4 Metals & Heavy Machinery11.5 Healthcare11.6 Food & Beverages11.7 Construction11.8 3PL (Third-Party Logistics)11.9 Manufacturing11.9.1 Tissue11.9.2 Plastics & Polymers11.9.3 Automotive11.9.4 Pharmaceuticals11.9.5 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)11.9.6 Defense11.9.7 Chemical11.9.8 Aerospace/Aviation11.10 Wholesale and Distribution11.10.1 Retail Chains/Conveyance Stores11.10.2 Hotels & Restaurants11.10.3 Grocery Stores11.10.4 E-commerce11.11 Other End-users11.11.1 Textiles and Clothing11.11.2 Printing and Paper11.11.3 General Manufacturing11.11.4 Electrical 12 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Vehicle Type12.1 Introduction12.2 Standard12.3 Compact12.4 Hybrid 13 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, By Geography13.1 Introduction13.2 North America13.2.1 US13.2.2 Canada13.2.3 Mexico13.3 Europe13.3.1 Germany13.3.2 UK13.3.3 Italy13.3.4 France13.3.5 Spain13.3.6 Rest of Europe13.4 Asia-Pacific13.4.1 Japan13.4.2 China13.4.3 India13.4.4 Australia13.4.5 New Zealand13.4.6 South Korea13.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific13.5 South America13.5.1 Argentina13.5.2 Brazil13.5.3 Chile13.5.4 Rest of South America13.6 Middle East & Africa13.6.1 Saudi Arabia13.6.2 UAE13.6.3 Qatar13.6.4 South Africa13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 14 Key Developments14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers14.3 New Product Launches14.4 Expansions14.5 Other Key Strategies 15 Company Profiling15.1 Uncease Automation15.2 Toyota Industries15.3 AGV International15.4 SSI Schaefer15.5 Denbach Robot15.6 Hyster-Yale15.7 Rocla15.8 Oceaneering15.9 Meiden America15.10 KUKA15.11 Addverb Technologies15.12 Tompkins Robotics15.13 Murata Machinery15.14 JBT15.15 Hit Robot Group (HRG)15.16 Grenzebach15.17 E&K Automation15.18 Scott Automation15.19 Daifuku15.20 Seegrid CorporationFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4nots7

