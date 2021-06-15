Outlook On The ATV And UTV Global Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ATV and UTV Market by Vehicle Type, Application and End User Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

ATVs are single-seated, small, open motor vehicles with the ability to operate on snow, forests, mountains, and other rough terrains. However, UTVs have multiple seating capacity and can carry more than one rider safely. UTV is also known as side by side as it has side by side seating facility for passengers. These vehicles can be driven on muddy, rocky, and other rough terrains as they are equipped with deep-threaded tires.Factors such as increase in trend of adventure sports & recreational activities, adoption of ATV and UTV in military activities, and government rules to support driving ATVs and UTVs on road, propel the growth of the ATV and UTV market. However, ban on ATV & UTV driving in wildlife area due to terrain damage and high maintenance cost of ATVs and UTVs hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, production of safer ATVs and UTVs is a remarkable future growth opportunity for the global ATV and UTV market.The global ATV and UTV market is segmented based on vehicle type, displacement, fuel type, application, end user vertical, and region. Based on vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into ATV and UTV. By displacement, it is categorized into more than 400 cc, 400 - 800 cc, and less than 800 cc. By fuel type, it is divided into gasoline powered, diesel powered, electric powered, and solar powered. Based on application, it is classified into utility, sports, and others. Depending on end-user vertical, it is segregated into agriculture, military, mountaineering, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. COVID Impact Analysis:

The rapid spread of the virus had a significant impact on the global automotive industry, which, in turns, affects the ATV and UTV industry, with a downturn in the demand for vehicles. The impact of the current global economic conditions and market sentiment directly affects the business of key players. Perhaps the most immediate challenge for businesses in this sector during 2021 will involve evaluating the extent of the impact of the recent pandemic. Some manufacturers experienced short-term shutdowns during 2020 due to health-related emergencies. At the same time, the demand for these recreational products soared, creating sporadic inventory shortagesKey players operating in the global ATV and UTV market are BRP Inc, CFmoto, Deere Company, Hisun Motors Corporation, Honda Motor Company, Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Polaris Industries, Inc., SuzUKi Motor Corporation, Textron Inc, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Key Benefits

3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increase in trend of adventure sports and recreational activities3.5.1.2. Rise in demand for ATV and UTV in military activities3.5.1.3. Government rules to support driving ATVs and UTVs on road3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. Ban on ATV and UTV driving in wildlife area due to terrain damage3.5.2.2. High maintenance cost of ATVs and UTVs3.5.3. Opportunity3.5.3.1. Production of safer ATVs and UTVs3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the global ATV and UTV market3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks3.6.1.1. COVID-193.6.2. Micro-economic impact analysis3.6.2.1. Consumer trends3.6.2.2. Technology trends3.6.2.3. Regulatory trend3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis3.6.3.1. GDP3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis 