Outlook On The Atrial Fibrillation Treatment Global Market To 2025 - Key Industry Trends

The global atrial fibrillation treatment market grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2014-2019. Atrial fibrillation (AFib) refers to a cardiac condition with irregular and rapid heart rate that increases the risks of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. In this condition, the upper (atrial) chambers beat irregularly and out of coordination with the lower (ventricle) chambers of the heart, thereby causing heart palpitations, shortness of breath and fatigue. It can also lead to the development of blood clots that may disrupt the blood flow to other organs. The main types of AFib include paroxysmal, persistent, long-term persistent, and permanent AFib that can be treated with medications and other interventions to adjust the heart's electrical impulses. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Such disorders are highly prevalent among the geriatric population and individuals suffering from other ailments, such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). This, along with the steadily increasing geriatric population across the globe, is providing a boost to the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing preference for minimally invasive (MI) surgical procedures is also creating a positive impact on the demand for miniaturized surgical devices, implant surgeries and remote nursing. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of catheter ablation devices to remove damaged heart tissues and innovative mapping and recording systems, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Atricure Inc., Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiofocus Inc., Hansen Medical Inc. (Auris Health), Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthineers (Cerner Corporation), Stereotaxis Inc., etc. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global atrial fibrillation treatment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the disorder type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the treatment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global atrial fibrillation market treatment and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Atrial Fibrillation Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Disorder Type6.1 Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Persistent Atrial Fibrillation6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Permanent Atrial Fibrillation6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Treatment Type7.1 Medical Procedures7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Surgical Procedures7.1.2.1 Maze Surgery7.1.2.2 Catheter Ablation7.1.3 Non-Surgical Devices7.1.3.1 Electric Cardioversion7.1.3.2 Diagnostic Catheters 7.1.3.3 Mapping and Recording Systems7.1.3.4 Cardiac Monitors7.1.3.5 Access Devices7.1.3.6 Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices7.1.3.7 Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems7.1.4 Market Forecast7.2 Medications7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Drug Classes7.2.2.1 Anticoagulants7.2.2.2 Anti-Arrhythmics 7.2.3 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-User8.1 Hospitals8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Cardiac Labs8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 United States9.1.1.1 Market Trends9.1.1.2 Market Forecast9.1.2 Canada9.1.2.1 Market Trends9.1.2.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 China9.2.1.1 Market Trends9.2.1.2 Market Forecast9.2.2 Japan9.2.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2.2 Market Forecast9.2.3 India9.2.3.1 Market Trends9.2.3.2 Market Forecast9.2.4 South Korea9.2.4.1 Market Trends9.2.4.2 Market Forecast9.2.5 Australia9.2.5.1 Market Trends9.2.5.2 Market Forecast9.2.6 Indonesia9.2.6.1 Market Trends9.2.6.2 Market Forecast9.2.7 Others9.2.7.1 Market Trends9.2.7.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Market Trends9.3.1.2 Market Forecast9.3.2 France9.3.2.1 Market Trends9.3.2.2 Market Forecast9.3.3 United Kingdom9.3.3.1 Market Trends9.3.3.2 Market Forecast9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 Market Trends9.3.4.2 Market Forecast9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Market Trends9.3.5.2 Market Forecast9.3.6 Russia9.3.6.1 Market Trends9.3.6.2 Market Forecast9.3.7 Others9.3.7.1 Market Trends9.3.7.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Brazil9.4.1.1 Market Trends9.4.1.2 Market Forecast9.4.2 Mexico9.4.2.1 Market Trends9.4.2.2 Market Forecast9.4.3 Others9.4.3.1 Market Trends9.4.3.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country9.5.3 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Abbott Laboratories13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.1.3 Financials 13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.2 Atricure Inc.13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio13.3.2.3 Financials 13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.3 Biosense Webster Inc.13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.4 Biotronik13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis13.3.5 Cardiofocus Inc.13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6 Hansen Medical Inc. (Auris Health)13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.7 Johnson & Johnson13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.7.3 Financials 13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.8 Siemens Healthineers (Cerner Corporation)13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.8.3 Financials 13.3.9 Stereotaxis Inc.13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.9.3 Financials 13.3.9.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pnzvg8

