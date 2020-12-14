Outlook On The Aramid Fiber Global Market To 2025 - By Product Type, Application, End-use Industry And Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aramid Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aramid fiber market size reached US$ 3.5 Billion in 2019. Aramid fiber is a synthetic organic polymer, which is produced by spinning a liquid crystalline solution of long-chain polyamide in concentrated sulfuric acid. The molecules of this fiber are linked by strong hydrogen bonds that provide immense strength and resistance against abrasion, heat and organic solvents, along with a low melting point to the end product. It is majorly utilized for electrical insulation, producing protective clothing for firefighters, racers and military personnel, and heat shields in automotive and aerospace equipment. In the construction industry, aramid fiber is used for manufacturing fiber-reinforced concrete and corrosion-resistant thermoplastic pipes, which prolong the life of the pipeline and reduce the overall maintenance costs.The growing automotive, aerospace, defense and construction industries are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for lightweight materials for personnel protective equipment that protect the wearer from physical, thermal, electrical and biological hazards, is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Aramid fiber is also used for the production of bullet-proof and stab-resistant products, including helmets, gloves and clothing material. Additionally, it is widely utilized for the manufacturing of products such as fishing and golf rods, bows, skis and wall materials of airplanes. The increasing industrialization and urbanization across the globe is another factor favoring the market growth. Rising urban migration is augmenting the construction of new infrastructural projects, which is catalyzing the demand for aramid fiber as an asbestos and steel substitute. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) and emerging applications in the optical fiber industry, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market value is projected to reach US$ 5.7 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of around 8% during 2020-2025. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Teijin, DowDuPont, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Company, Hyosung Corporation, Toray Chemical Korea, Kolon Industries, Huvis, China National BlueStar Group Company, Taekwang Industrial, JSC Kamenskvolokno, Guangdong Charming Company, etc. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global aramid fiber market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global aramid fiber industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global aramid fiber market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Aramid Fiber Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Meta-Aramid Fiber 6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Para-Aramid Fiber6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Others6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Protective Fabrics7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Frictional Materials7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Optical Fibers7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Tire Reinforcement7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Rubber Reinforcement7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Composites7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast7.7 Others7.7.1 Market Trends7.7.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry8.1 Aerospace and Defense8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Automotive8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Electronics and Telecommunication8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Sports Goods8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 United States9.1.1.1 Market Trends9.1.1.2 Market Forecast9.1.2 Canada9.1.2.1 Market Trends9.1.2.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 China9.2.1.1 Market Trends9.2.1.2 Market Forecast9.2.2 Japan9.2.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2.2 Market Forecast9.2.3 India9.2.3.1 Market Trends9.2.3.2 Market Forecast9.2.4 South Korea9.2.4.1 Market Trends9.2.4.2 Market Forecast9.2.5 Australia9.2.5.1 Market Trends9.2.5.2 Market Forecast9.2.6 Indonesia9.2.6.1 Market Trends9.2.6.2 Market Forecast9.2.7 Others9.2.7.1 Market Trends9.2.7.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Market Trends9.3.1.2 Market Forecast9.3.2 France9.3.2.1 Market Trends9.3.2.2 Market Forecast9.3.3 United Kingdom9.3.3.1 Market Trends9.3.3.2 Market Forecast9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 Market Trends9.3.4.2 Market Forecast9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Market Trends9.3.5.2 Market Forecast9.3.6 Russia9.3.6.1 Market Trends9.3.6.2 Market Forecast9.3.7 Others9.3.7.1 Market Trends9.3.7.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Brazil9.4.1.1 Market Trends9.4.1.2 Market Forecast9.4.2 Mexico9.4.2.1 Market Trends9.4.2.2 Market Forecast9.4.3 Others9.4.3.1 Market Trends9.4.3.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country9.5.3 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Indicators 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Teijin14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 DowDuPont14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Company14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.4 Hyosung Corporation14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.5 Toray Chemical Korea14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.6 Kolon Industries14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.6.3 Financials14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.7 Huvis14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.7.3 Financials14.3.8 China National Bluestar Group Company14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.9 Taekwang Industrial14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.9.3 Financials14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.10 JSC Kamenskvolokno14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.11 Guangdong Charming Company14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xbwu4s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-aramid-fiber-global-market-to-2025---by-product-type-application-end-use-industry-and-region-301192094.html

SOURCE Research and Markets