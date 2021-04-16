Outlook On The Aquaculture Global Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aquaculture Market by Environment, and Fish Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), aquaculture, also known as aqua farming, is defined as farming of aquatic organisms such as fin fishes, carps, mollusks, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. This farming procedure involves interventions in rearing process to enhance production, such as regular stocking, feeding, and protection from predators. Aquaculture farming involves 580 species that are currently farmed all over the world, representing a wealth of genetic diversity both within and among species. Aquaculture is practiced by some farmers in developing countries and by multinational companies that can hold ownership of the stock being cultivated. Eating fish is part of cultural traditions of many people and in terms of health benefits, it has an excellent nutritional profile. It is a good source of protein, fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and essential micronutrients.Developed countries are able to export their aquaculture fish production to other developed nations and developing countries are able to expand their exports by supplying products in developed countries without facing prohibitive customs duties (although they may face market access issues related to non-tariff measures). For some specific products, such as canned tuna, tariff rate quotas are applied, whereby a certain quantity per year can be imported at a reduced tariff. Widespread reduction of import tariffs has been a major driver for the expansion in international trade over the past 25 years. Regional trade agreements are reciprocal trade agreements establishing preferential terms of trade among two or more trading partners in the same region. They have been important drivers of global trade expansion in the past several decades and apply to a large proportion of global trade, also for fish and fish products.The global food supply security issue, owing to increase in global population and rise in protein demand fuels growth of the market. In addition, zooplankton, being a major source of proteins, acts as another factor that propels the market growth. New technological advancements in rearing of fish and cultivation of sea plants also supplement the market growth. External drivers of change, both physical and social, affect production and consumption of food in Pacific Island countries. Among physical drivers, climate change has been recognized as a key concern and is expected to aggravate predicted shortfalls in coastal fisheries production, which, in turn, drives aquaculture production. Evolution of inland fish farming provides numerous opportunities for the market expansion. In addition, new advancements in technologies for rearing of fish and cultivation of sea plants also drive growth of the market.The report segments the market on the basis of environment, fish type, and region. The environment segment includes marine water, fresh water, and brackish water. On the basis of fish type, the market is divided into carps, mollusks, crustaceans, mackerels, sea bream and others (pompano, snappers, groupers, salmon, milkfish, tuna, tilapia, catfish, sea bass, and a diverse group of aquatic animals that dwell in oceans as well as in freshwater). Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe ( Russia, Norway, Iceland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).Recent advancements in the market include aquaculture contract for Norwegian offshore company, Farstad Shipping, for its Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels. The contract was awarded by Ocean Farming AS, a subsidiary of SalMar Group, for complete mooring installation and hook up of Ocean Farming's semi-submersible offshore fish farm. Rise in alliances among industry players is expected to boost the market growth.Key players profiled in this report include Cermaq Group AS (Mitsubishi Corporation), Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Grupo Farallon Aquaculture, Leroy Sea Food Group, Marine Harvest ASA, P/F Bakkafrost, Selonda Aquaculture S.A., Stolt Sea Farm, Tassal Group Limited, and Thai Union Group Public Company Limited.Other major players (not profiled in the report) in the value chain are Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Eastern Fish Co., Huon Aquaculture Group Pty Ltd., ASMAK - International Fish Farming Holding Company, RoyMarine Harvest ASA, Nireus Aquaculture S.A., Promarisco, and Stehr Group Pty Ltd.

Key Benefits

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019-2027 identify the prevailing aquaculture opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and supplier's tenable stakeholder's make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according their revenue contribution the industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the aquaculture industry.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Aquaculture Market Snapshot2.2. Key Findings of the Study2.3. CXO Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Expanding F&B Industry3.4.1.2. Rise in Fish Production to Meet Food Supply3.4.1.3. Changes in Lifestyle and Rise in Demand for Protein Rich Diet3.4.1.4. Technological Advancements in the Field of Aquaculture3.4.1.5. Expanding Retail Market3.4.2. Restraints3.4.2.1. Rise in the Act of Animal Cruelty in Animal Farms and Slaughterhouses3.4.2.2. Adoption of Veganism3.4.2.3. Rise in Temperature and Water Pollution3.4.3. Opportunity3.4.3.1. Evolution in Inland Fishing and Use of More Sustainable Technology in Aquaculture3.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis3.5.1. Introduction3.5.2. Impact on the Food & Beverages Industry3.5.3. Impact on the Aquaculture Market3.6. Supply Chain Analysis3.6.1. Feed Production3.6.2. Feed Processing3.6.3. Aquaculture Production3.6.3.1. Land-Based Systems3.6.3.1.1. Recirculating Aquaculture System (Ras)3.6.3.1.2. Flow-Through Systems (Fts)3.6.3.1.3. Pond Systems3.6.3.2. Water-Based Systems3.6.3.2.1. Cages/Pen System3.6.3.2.2. Offshore System3.6.3.2.3. Inshore System3.6.3.3. Recycling Systems3.6.3.3.1. High Control Enclosed System3.6.3.3.2. Open Pond Recirculation System3.6.3.4. Integrated Farming System3.6.4. Processing3.6.5. Distribution: 3.7. Top Impacting Factors Chapter 4: Aquaculture Market, by Environment4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2. Marine Water4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country4.3. Fresh Water4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country4.4. Brackish Water4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country Chapter 5: Aquaculture Market, by Fish Type5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast5.2. Carps5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country5.3. Mollusks5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country5.4. Crustaceans5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country5.5. Mackerel5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country5.6. Sea Bream5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country5.7. Others5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.7.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country Chapter 6: Aquaculture Market, by Region6.1. Overview6.2. North America6.3. Europe6.4. Asia-Pacific6.5. LAMEA Chapter 7: Competition Landscape7.1. Top Winning Strategies7.2. Competitive Dashboard7.3. Competitive Heat Map7.4. Key Developments7.4.1. Acquisition7.4.2. Agreement7.4.3. Business Expansion7.4.4. Partnership Chapter 8: Company Profiles8.1. Alpha Group Ltd8.1.1. Company Overview8.1.2. Key Executive8.1.3. Company Snapshot8.1.4. Product Portfolio8.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.2. Aquaculture Technologies Asia Limited8.2.1. Company Overview8.2.2. Company Snapshot8.2.3. Product Portfolio8.3. Cermaq Group as (Mitsubishi Corporation)8.3.1. Company Overview8.3.2. Key Executives8.3.3. Company Snapshot8.3.4. Operating Business Segments8.3.5. Product Portfolio8.3.6. Business Performance8.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.4. Cooke Aquaculture8.4.1. Company Overview8.4.2. Key Executive8.4.3. Company Snapshot8.4.4. Operating Business Segments8.4.5. Product Portfolio8.4.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.5. Leroy Seafood Group Asa (Leroy)8.5.1. Company Overview8.5.2. Key Executives8.5.3. Company Snapshot8.5.4. Operating Business Segments8.5.5. Product Portfolio8.5.6. Business Performance8.6. Marine Harvest Asa (Marine)8.6.1. Company Overview8.6.2. Key Executives8.6.3. Company Snapshot8.6.4. Operating Business Segments8.6.5. Product Portfolio8.6.6. Business Performance8.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.7. Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.8.7.1. Company Overview8.7.2. Key Executive8.7.3. Company Snapshot8.7.4. Operating Business Segments8.7.5. Product Portfolio8.7.6. Business Performance8.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.8. P/F Bakkafrost (Bakkafrost)8.8.1. Company Overview8.8.2. Key Executives8.8.3. Company Snapshot8.8.4. Operating Business Segments8.8.5. Product Portfolio8.8.6. Business Performance8.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.9. Tassal Group Limited (Tassal)8.9.1. Company Overview8.9.2. Key Executives8.9.3. Company Snapshot8.9.4. Product Portfolio8.9.5. Business Performance8.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.10. Thai Union Group plc (Thai Union)8.10.1. Company Overview8.10.2. Key Executives8.10.3. Company Snapshot8.10.4. Operating Business Segments8.10.5. Product Portfolio8.10.6. Business Performance8.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pdflb2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-aquaculture-global-market-to-2027---opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecasts-301270588.html

SOURCE Research and Markets