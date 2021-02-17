Outlook On The Application Testing Services Global Market To 2026 - Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Application Testing Services Market By Service Type (Professional and Managed), By Delivery Model (Onshore, Offshore, Onsite and Nearshore), By Testing Type, By Organization Size, By End User Industry, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Application Testing Services Market is anticipated to reach USD 60 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period, due to rising adoption of the automation testing services in the various industries such as media, healthcare, manufacturing, etc. coupled with increasing digital transformation of businesses. Moreover, technological advancements and increasing implementation of automated application testing services to reduce operational cost are expected to fuel the growth of the market. Based on the delivery model, the market has been categorized into onshore, offshore, onsite and nearshore. Owing to the advantages, such as low operational cost and high productivity, the demand for onshore delivery model is anticipated to increase in the forecast period.The SME segment of the application testing services market is forecast to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of the application testing services by the small and medium enterprises to improve their competitive position in the market. North America dominated the market for application testing services in 2020, due to the high adoption of the testing services to improve the functionality, performance, usability, and consistency of applications.Some of the leading players in the Global Application Testing Services Market are Wipro Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, DXC Technology Company, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Accenture, Infosys Ltd., Capgemini UK Plc, IBM Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, etc. Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Application Testing Services Market, in terms of value.

To classify and forecast the Global Application Testing Services Market based on service type, delivery model, testing type, organization size, end-user industry and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Application Testing Services Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Application Testing Services Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Application Testing Services Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Application Testing Services Market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Application Testing Services Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer5.1. Vendor Challenges5.2. Challenges and Unmet needs5.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions 6. Global Application Testing Services Market Overview 7. Global Application Testing Services Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Service Type (Professional and Managed)7.2.2. By Delivery Model (Onshore, Offshore, Onsite and Nearshore)7.2.3. By Testing Type (Compatibility Testing, Security Testing, Automation Testing, Usability Testing, Functionality Testing, Others)7.2.4. By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises)7.2.5. By End User Industry (IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail, Government & Public Sector, Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Others)7.2.6. By Region7.2.7. By Company7.3. Market Attractiveness Index 8. Asia-Pacific Application Testing Services Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3. Market Attractiveness Index8.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis 9. Europe Application Testing Services Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3. Market Attractiveness Index9.4. Europe: Country Analysis 10. North America Application Testing Services Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3. Market Attractiveness Index10.4. North America: Country Analysis 11. South America Application Testing Services Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.3. Market Attractiveness Index 12. Middle East and Africa Application Testing Services Market Outlook12.1. Market Size & Forecast12.2. Market Share & Forecast12.3. Market Attractiveness Index12.4. MEA: Country Analysis 13. Market Dynamics13.1. Drivers13.2. Challenges13.3. Opportunities 14. Market Trends & Developments 15. Competitive Landscape15.1. Competition Outlook15.2. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)15.2.1. Wipro Limited15.2.2. Amazon Web Services, Inc.15.2.3. Tech Mahindra Limited15.2.4. DXC Technology Company15.2.5. Tata Consultancy Services Limited15.2.6. Accenture PLC15.2.7. Infosys Ltd.15.2.8. Capgemini UK Plc15.2.9. IBM Limited 15.2.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp 16. Strategic Recommendations 17. About the Publisher & DisclaimerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kz857l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-application-testing-services-global-market-to-2026---competition-forecasts--opportunities-301229743.html

SOURCE Research and Markets