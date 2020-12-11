Outlook On The Antibiotics APAC Market To 2030 - Trend Forecast And Growth Opportunity

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Antibiotics Market 2020-2030 by Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Route of Administration, Drug Type, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific antibiotics market will grow by 4.1% annually with a total addressable market cap of $253.1 billion over 2020-2030 owing to the rising incidences of bacterial infection, growing awareness and need for new drugs and treatment amid the COVID-19 epidemic.This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific antibiotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific antibiotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Route of Administration, Drug Type, and Country.For each country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Drug Class, Drug Origin, and Route of Administration over the forecast years are also included.The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific antibiotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions. Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope1.1.1 Industry Definition1.1.2 Research Scope1.2 Research Methodology1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology1.2.2 Market Assumption1.2.3 Secondary Data1.2.4 Primary Data1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation1.2.7 Research Limitations1.3 Executive Summary 2 Market Overview and Dynamics2.1 Market Size and Forecast2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market2.2 Major Growth Drivers2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends2.5 Porter's five Forces Analysis 3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Drug Class3.1 Market Overview by Drug Class3.2 Cephalosporin3.3 Penicillin3.4 Macrolides3.5 Fluoroquinolones3.6 Quinolones3.7 Monobactam3.8 Aminoglycosides3.9 Carbapenem3.10 Other Drug Classes 4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Action Mechanism4.1 Market Overview by Action Mechanism4.2 Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors4.3 Mycolic Acid Inhibitors4.4 RNA Synthesis Inhibitors4.5 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors4.6 Protein Synthesis Inhibitors4.7 Other Mechanisms 5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Drug Origin5.1 Market Overview by Drug Origin5.2 Natural Antibiotics5.3 Semi-synthetic Antibiotics5.4 Synthetic Antibiotics 6 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Activity Spectrum6.1 Market Overview by Activity Spectrum6.2 Broad-spectrum Antibiotics6.3 Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics 7 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Route of Administration7.1 Market Overview by Route of Administration7.2 Oral Administration7.3 Intravenous Administration7.4 Other Administration Routes 8 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Drug Type8.1 Market Overview by Drug Type8.2 Brand Antibiotics8.3 Generic Antibiotics 9 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country9.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market9.2 Japan9.3 China9.4 Australia9.5 India9.6 South Korea9.7 Rest of APAC Region 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview of Key Vendors10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A10.3 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

11 Investing in Asia Pacific Market: Risk Assessment and Management11.1 Risk Evaluation of Asia Pacific Market11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jo7rrv

