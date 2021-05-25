Outlook On The Animal Protein Global Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Protein Market by Product Type, Form and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal protein market was valued at $44,090.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $58,500.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4%.Animal protein is a protein ingredient that is derived from the sources such as egg, dairy, fish, and others. Animal protein consists of four types including egg protein, dairy protein, fish protein and gelatin. This animal protein is widely adopted in food & beverages industry, cosmetics & personal care industry, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals industry, and feed industry. Rising adoption of animal protein in industries like pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, feed industry and other has driven the growth of the animal protein market.Wide application of animal protein such as dairy protein and egg protein, in the food & beverages industry drives the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredient has driven the growth of the market. However, surge in demand for plant-based protein and stringent food regulations toward animal origin food additives is expected to restrict the market growth in terms of value sales during the forecast period. Nevertheless, introduction of protein supplements in untapped market and product innovation and rise in demand for organic protein ingredients is expected to bring new opportunities for the animal protein market during the forecast period in terms of value sales.The global animal protein market segments are categorized into product type, form, application, and region. By product type, it is classified into egg protein, dairy protein, fish protein and gelatin. By form, the market is bifurcated into solid and liquid. By application, it is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, cosmetics & personal care and feed. Based on the region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.The key players operating in the global animal protein market focus on prominent strategies to overcome competition and maintain as well as improve their share worldwide. Some of the major players in the global animal protein industry analyzed in this report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods Inc, Cargill, Incorporated, Darling Ingredients Inc, Kerry group plc, The Kewpie Group, Nitta Gelatin Inc, PeterLabs Holdings, Shenzhen Taier and Trobas Gelatine B.V Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global animal protein market from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in four major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.3. Value chain Analysis3.4. Parent Market Analysis3.5. Porter's five forces analysis3.6. COVID-19 impact on India skin care products market3.6.1. Multiple Scenario3.7. Market dynamics3.7.1. Drivers3.7.1.1. Wide application of animal protein in Food & Beverages Sector3.7.1.2. Increase in demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredients3.7.1.3. Rise in demand for infant formula3.7.2. Restraint3.7.2.1. Surge in demand for plant-based proteins3.7.2.2. Stringent food regulations toward animal origin food additives3.7.3. Opportunities3.7.3.1. Introduction of protein supplements in untapped market3.7.3.2. Product innovation and rise in demand for organic protein ingredients CHAPTER 4: ANIMAL PROTEIN MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE CHAPTER 5: ANIMAL PROTEIN MARKET, BY FORM CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL ANIMAL PROTEIN MARKET, BY APPLICATION CHAPTER 7: ANIMAL PROTEIN MARKET, BY REGION7.1. Overview7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.5. LAMEA CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE8.1. Top winning strategies8.2. Product mapping8.3. Competitive dashboard8.4. Competitive heat map8.5. Key developments8.5.1. Acquisition8.5.2. Business Expansion8.5.3. Product Launch8.6. Top player positioning CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key Executives9.1.3. Company snapshot9.1.4. Operating business segments9.1.5. Product portfolio9.1.6. Business performance9.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.2. ARLA FOODS INC9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key Executives9.2.3. Company snapshot9.2.4. Product portfolio9.2.5. Business performance9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.3. CARGILL, INCORPORATED9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Key Executives9.3.3. Company snapshot9.3.4. Operating business segments9.3.5. Product portfolio9.3.6. Business performance9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.4. DARLING INGREDIENTS INC.9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Key Executives9.4.3. Company snapshot9.4.4. Operating business segments9.4.5. Product portfolio9.4.6. Business performance9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.5. KERRY GROUP PLC9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key Executives9.5.3. Company snapshot9.5.4. Operating business segments9.5.5. Product portfolio9.5.6. Business performance9.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.6. KEWPIE CORPORATION9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key Executives9.6.3. Company snapshot9.6.4. Product portfolio9.6.5. Business performance9.7. NITTA GELATIN INC.9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Key Executives9.7.3. Company snapshot9.7.4. Product portfolio9.7.5. Business performance9.8. PETERLABS HOLDINGS9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Key Executive9.8.3. Company snapshot9.8.4. Product portfolio9.8.5. Business performance9.9. SHENZHEN TAIER BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Company snapshot9.9.3. Product portfolio9.10. TROBAS GELATINE B. V.9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Company snapshot9.10.3. Product portfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9wtxc

