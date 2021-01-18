Outlook On The Airport Antenna North American Market To 2027 - By Airport Type, Antenna Type, Frequency Band, And Application

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Airport Antenna Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Airport Type, Antenna Type, Frequency Band, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 624.97 million by 2027 from US$ 440.17 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the North America airport antenna market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Advancement of airport infrastructure is the major factor driving the growth of the North America airport antenna market. However, issues associated with expensive installation and maintenance of aircraft antennas hinders the growth of North America airport antenna market.The North America airport antenna market has been segmented into airport type, antenna type frequency band and application. Based on airport type, the North America airport antenna market is segmented into military airport and commercial airport. Commercial airport segment held the largest market share in 2019. Based on antenna type, the North America airport antenna market is segmented into dipole and monopole. Dipole segment held a substantial market share in 2019. Based on frequency band, the North America airport antenna market is categorized into high frequency, very high frequency, and ultra-high frequency. Very high frequency held the largest share and also is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Based on application, the North America airport antenna market is segmented into SATCOM, surveillance, navigation, and others. SATCOM held the largest market share throughout the forecast period.Also the ongoing COVID-19 is having a very devastating impact over the North America region. Presently, the US is the worst-affected country due to the COVID-19 outbreak. North America is one of the most important regions for the adoption and growth of new technologies owing to favorable government policies to boost innovation, the presence of a high-tech companies, and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada. The US is the worst-hit country in North America, with thousands of infected individuals facing severe health conditions across the country. The continuous growth of infected individuals had led the government to impose lockdown across the nation's borders in last few months. The airport closure for regular passengers has led the airports to experience deflation in revenue. The adoption rate of technological adoption among US airports is decent, and owing to the closure of airports, the demand has shrunken to a drastic level. Additionally, the overall construction processes, research and development activities would also get affected in the short term. This showcasing a negative effect on the airport antenna market. However, the impact of COVID-19 is short-term and is likely to decrease by 2022.Amphenol Procom; Antenna Products Corporation; Comrod Communications AS.; HENSOLDT; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.; Terma; Wade Antenna, Inc.; and Watts Antenna Company are among the leading companies in the North America airport antenna market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2020, Northrop Grumman Corporation, in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) hosted the Oyster Monitoring Tech Showcase for highlighting the work done by the organizations for helping the CBF monitor oyster populations in the Chesapeake Bay. Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the North America airport antenna market.

airport antenna market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America airport antenna market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

airport antenna market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth North America market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the airport antenna market, as well as those hindering it.

market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the airport antenna market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. North America Airport Antenna Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 North America PEST Analysis4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinion 5. North America Airport Antenna Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Advancement of Airport Infrastructure5.1.2 Increasing Use of Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Expensive Installation and Maintenance of Aircraft Antennas5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 North America Witnessing Rise in Government Investment for the Expansion and Construction of Airports5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 DAS Providing Smart Airport Communication System5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Airport Antenna Market - North America Analysis6.1 North America Airport Antenna Market Overview6.2 North America Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Market Players Ranking 7. North America Airport Antenna Market Analysis - by Airport Type7.1 Overview7.2 North America Airport Antenna Market, by Airport Type (2019 and 2027)7.3 Military Airport7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Military Airport: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Commercial Airport7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Commercial Airport: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. North America Airport Antenna Market Analysis - by Antenna Type8.1 Overview8.2 North America Airport Antenna Market, by Antenna Type (2019 and 2027)8.3 Dipole8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Dipole: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Monopole8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Monopole: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. North America Airport Antenna Market Analysis - by Frequency Band9.1 Overview9.2 North America Airport Antenna Market, by Frequency Band (2019 and 2027)9.3 High Frequency9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 High Frequency: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Very High Frequency9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Very High Frequency: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.5 Ultra High Frequency9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Ultra High Frequency: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. North America Airport Antenna Market Analysis - by Application10.1 Overview10.2 North America Airport Antenna Market, by Application (2019 and 2027)10.3 SATCOM10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 SATCOM: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.4 Surveillance10.4.1 Overview10.4.2 Surveillance: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.5 Navigation10.5.1 Overview10.5.2 Navigation: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.6 Others10.6.1 Overview10.6.2 Others: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 11. North America Airport Antenna Market - Country Analysis11.1 Overview11.1.1 North America: Airport Antenna Market, by Key Country11.1.1.1 US: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)11.1.1.1.1 US: Airport Antenna Market, by Airport Type11.1.1.1.2 US: Airport Antenna Market, by Antenna Type11.1.1.1.3 US: Airport Antenna Market, by Frequency Band11.1.1.1.4 US: Airport Antenna Market, by Application11.1.1.2 Canada: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)11.1.1.2.1 Canada: Airport Antenna Market, by Airport Type11.1.1.2.2 Canada: Airport Antenna Market, by Antenna Type11.1.1.2.3 Canada: Airport Antenna Market, by Frequency Band11.1.1.2.4 Canada: Airport Antenna Market, by Application11.1.1.3 Mexico: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)11.1.1.3.1 Mexico: Airport Antenna Market, by Airport Type11.1.1.3.2 Mexico: Airport Antenna Market, by Antenna Type11.1.1.3.3 Mexico: Airport Antenna Market, by Frequency Band11.1.1.3.4 Mexico: Airport Antenna Market, by Application 12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Airport Antenna Market12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 13. Industry Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Market Initiative13.3 Merger and Acquisition 14. Company Profiles14.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation14.1.1 Key Facts14.1.2 Business Description14.1.3 Products and Services14.1.4 Financial Overview14.1.5 SWOT Analysis14.1.6 Key Developments14.2 Wade Antenna, Inc14.2.1 Key Facts14.2.2 Business Description14.2.3 Products and Services14.2.4 Financial Overview14.2.5 SWOT Analysis14.2.6 Key Developments14.3 Amphenol Procom14.3.1 Key Facts14.3.2 Business Description14.3.3 Products and Services14.3.4 Financial Overview14.3.5 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Key Developments14.4 Antenna Product Corporation14.4.1 Key Facts14.4.2 Business Description14.4.3 Products and Services14.4.4 Financial Overview14.4.5 SWOT Analysis14.4.6 Key Developments14.5 Comrod Communication AS14.5.1 Key Facts14.5.2 Business Description14.5.3 Products and Services14.5.4 Financial Overview14.5.5 SWOT Analysis14.5.6 Key Developments14.6 HENSOLDT Inc14.6.1 Key Facts14.6.2 Business Description14.6.3 Products and Services14.6.4 Financial Overview14.6.5 SWOT Analysis14.6.6 Key Developments14.7 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.14.7.1 Key Facts14.7.2 Business Description14.7.3 Products and Services14.7.4 Financial Overview14.7.5 SWOT Analysis14.7.6 Key Developments 14.8 Terma14.8.1 Key Facts14.8.2 Business Description14.8.3 Products and Services14.8.4 Financial Overview14.8.5 SWOT Analysis14.8.6 Key Developments14.9 Watts Antenna Company14.9.1 Key Facts14.9.2 Business Description14.9.3 Products and Services14.9.4 Financial Overview14.9.5 SWOT Analysis14.9.6 Key Developments 15. Appendix15.1 About the Publisher15.2 Word IndexFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fsspw5

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-airport-antenna-north-american-market-to-2027---by-airport-type-antenna-type-frequency-band-and-application-301209987.html

SOURCE Research and Markets