Outlook On The Air Quality Monitoring Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Pollutant, Sampling Method, End-user And Region

The "Air Quality Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air quality monitoring market reached a value of US$ 4.06 Billion in 2020. An air quality monitor refers to a sensor-based instrument which is used to detect and monitor the levels of pollutants, such as sulfur dioxide, nitrous oxide, carbon monoxide, particulate matter and volatile organic compounds, in both indoor and outdoor environments. On account of escalating levels of harmful emissions from vehicles and industries, a large part of the global population is at high risk of developing breathing disorders like asthma, and diseases such as lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The rising awareness among individuals and governing authorities about the adverse effects of air pollution is strengthening the demand for air quality monitors worldwide.Several industrial facilities emit pollutants during their daily operations which causes a severe impact on the environment and the health of the people working on the premises. They depend on air quality monitors to examine dispersion, dry deposition and chemical transformation and monitor deviation from the air quality standards. Moreover, governments across both developing and developed markets are undertaking initiatives to make industrial operations more environment-friendly. They are also implementing strategies to monitor and improve the overall air quality which, in turn, is impelling the growth of the global air quality monitoring market. Further, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch products and technologies. For instance, they are introducing low-cost as well as portable air quality monitors to widen their consumer base. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global air quality monitoring market to reach a value of US$ 5.98 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.68% during 2021-2026. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens, Teledyne Technologies, Emerson Electric, General Electric, 3M, Horiba, Merck, Aeroqual, TSI, Testo, Honeywell, Agilent Technologies, TE Connectivity, Tisch Environmental, Spectris, etc Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global air quality monitoring market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global air quality monitoring industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global air-quality monitoring market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pollutant?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sampling method?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global air quality monitoring industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global air quality monitoring industry?

What is the structure of the global air quality monitoring industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global air quality monitoring industry?

What are the profit margins in the global air quality monitoring industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Air Quality Monitoring Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type5.5 Market Breakup by Pollutant5.6 Market Breakup by Sampling Method5.7 Market Breakup by End-User5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Indoor Monitors6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Outdoor Monitors6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Wearable Monitors6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Pollutant7.1 Chemical Pollutant7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Physical Pollutant7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Biological Pollutant7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Sampling Method8.1 Active/Continuous Monitoring8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Passive Monitoring8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Intermittent Monitoring8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Stack Monitoring8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-User9.1 Government Agencies and Academic Institutes9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Commercial and Residential Users9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Petrochemical Industry9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Power Generation Plants9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Pharmaceutical Industry9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Other9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 Europe10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 North America10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Asia Pacific10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Middle East and Africa10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Latin America10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific15.3.2 Siemens15.3.3 Teledyne Technologies15.3.4 Emerson Electric15.3.5 General Electric15.3.6 3M15.3.7 Horiba15.3.8 Merck15.3.9 Aeroqual 15.3.10 TSI 15.3.11 Testo 15.3.12 Honeywell 15.3.13 Agilent Technologies 15.3.14 TE Connectivity 15.3.15 Tisch Environmental 15.3.16 Spectris

