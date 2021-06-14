Outlook On The Air Purifier Global Market To 2026 - Growing Demand For Wearable Air Purifiers

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Purifier Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The air purifier market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during 2020-2026The increase in consumer awareness towards the health impact drives the growth of the global air purifier market. Air filters are one of the growing markets across the globe. Around 4.2 million people die due to the presence of impurities in the air. To control air pollution, the adoption of air filters is higher in regions such as APAC, Europe, and North America. Manufacturers are focusing on various marketing strategies to increase sales in the global air purifier market. The manufacturers need to maintain a good relationship with the retailers to sustain in the competition. The changing lifestyle among the population is fueling the demand for wearable products. These products are available in China, the UK, Canada, and others and are available in many shapes such as helmets, masks, headphones, and cycle helmets. In 2020, Dyson launched wearable air purifiers in the shape of headphones. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the global air purifier market during the forecast period:

The report considers the present scenario of the global air purifier market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.The Air purifier market research report includes a detailed segmentation by application, technology, distribution channel, CADR, geography. As per the report it is estimated that the Indian Government spends around USD 4 million to buy air purifiers. Government sectors in the COVID-19 pandemic are still operating from offices, positively impacting the growth global air purifier market growth. These filters are increasingly finding their applications in public libraries, town halls, exhibition centers, and other civic bodies. All ministers have installed air filters in various offices due to COVID-19 in various countries such as India, the US, China, and others. Hundreds of thousands of air filtration devices are installed throughout the world in government offices during COVID-19.Manufacturers are experiencing high demand for iconic air purifiers due to low operational cost and other features such as low noise. All regions are expected to witness healthy demand for iconic technology filters in the upcoming years. In 2018, China manufactured Bluetooth speakers with iconic purification technology for hotels. Ionizers are highly effective in industrial sectors as they produce low noise and are efficient in removing particles, causing asthma and other allergies.The increasing trend of e-commerce activities is encouraging customers to purchase through online channels. Online platforms, such as Amazon, Flipkart, and online websites of companies, increase their online sales by giving discounts and other services free of cost. Companies have witnessed high growth in online sales since the pandemic started. Sales via online channels are expected to have high demand in the future. Offline stores are shifting to e-commerce to expand their presence in the global market.

Key Questions Answered1. How big is the air purifier market?2. What is the air purifier market growth?3. Which segment accounted for the largest air purifier market share?4. How big is the U.S. air purifier market?5. Which are the top industry players in the global air purifier market?6. What are the key trends in the Smart air purifier market?

21 Latin America 22 Competitive Landscape22.1 Competition Overview 23 Key Company Profiles23.1 Blue Star23.1.1 Business Overview23.1.2 Product Offerings23.1.3 Key Strategies23.1.4 Key Strengths23.1.5 Key Opportunities23.2 Philips23.2.1 Business Overview23.2.2 Product Offerings23.2.3 Key Strategies23.2.4 Key Strengths23.2.5 Key Opportunities23.3 Whirlpool23.3.1 Business Overview23.3.2 Product Offerings23.3.3 Key Strategies23.3.4 Key Strengths23.3.5 Key Opportunities23.4 Midea Group23.4.1 Business Overview23.4.2 Product Offerings23.4.3 Key Strengths23.4.4 Key Strategies23.4.5 Key Opportunities23.5 Daikin23.5.1 Business Overview23.5.2 Product Offerings23.5.3 Key Strengths23.5.4 Key Strategies23.5.5 Key Opportunities23.6 DYSON23.6.1 Business Overview23.6.2 Product Offerings23.6.3 Key Strategies23.6.4 Key Strengths23.6.5 Key Opportunities 24 Other Prominent Vendors24.1 A.O. SMITH24.1.1 Business Overview24.1.2 Product Offerings24.2 Aerus24.2.1 Business Overview24.2.2 Product Offerings24.3 Airpura24.3.1 Business Overview24.3.2 Product Offerings24.4 Allerair24.4.1 Business Overview24.4.2 Product Offerings24.5 Bionaire24.5.1 Business Overview24.5.2 Product Offerings24.6 Boneco24.6.1 Business Overview24.6.2 Product Offerings24.7 Camfil24.7.1 Business Overview24.7.2 Product Offerings24.8 COWAY24.8.1 Business Overview24.8.2 Product Offerings24.9 Eureka Forbes24.9.1 Business Overview24.9.2 Product Offerings24.10 Greentech24.10.1 Business Overview24.10.2 Product Offerings24.11 Honeywell24.11.1 Business Overview24.11.2 Product Offerings24.12 Homedics24.12.1 Business Overview24.12.2 Product Offerings24.13 IQAir24.13.1 Business Overview24.13.2 Product Offerings24.14 Kent RO24.14.1 Business Overview24.14.2 Product Offerings24.15 LG 24.15.1 Business Overview24.15.2 Product Offerings24.16 LASKO24.16.1 Business Overview24.16.2 Product Offerings24.17 LEVOIT24.17.1 Business Overview24.17.2 Product Offerings24.18 Molekule24.18.1 Business Overview24.18.2 Product Offerings24.19 Novaerus24.19.1 Business Overview24.19.2 Product Offerings24.20 ORANSI24.20.1 Business Overview24.20.2 Product Offerings24.21 Pure Enrichment24.21.1 Business Overview24.21.2 Product Offerings24.22 Pro Breeze24.22.1 Business Overview24.22.2 Product Offerings24.23 Rabbit Air24.23.1 Business Overview24.23.2 Product Offerings24.24 Samsung24.24.1 Business Overview24.24.2 Product Offerings24.25 Sharp24.25.1 Business Overview24.25.2 Product Offerings24.26 Unilever 24.26.1 Business Overview24.26.2 Product Offerings24.27 VESYNC 24.27.1 Business Overview24.27.2 Product Offerings24.28 WINIX24.28.1 Business Overview24.28.2 Product Offerings24.29 3M24.29.1 Business Overview24.29.2 Product Offerings 25 Report Summary25.1 Key Takeaways25.2 Strategic Recommendations 26 Quantitative Summary 27 Appendix

