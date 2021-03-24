Outlook On The 3D Printed Drugs Global Market To 2025 - Cumulative Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printed Drugs Market Research Report by Technology, by End User - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 3D Printed Drugs Market is expected to grow from USD 301.03 Million in 2020 to USD 392.11 Million by the end of 2025.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:This research report categorizes the 3D Printed Drugs to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Technology, the 3D Printed Drugs Market is examined across Direct-Write, Fused Deposition Modelling, Inkjet Printing, Powder Bed Printing, Stereolithography, and Zip Dose.

Based on Application, the 3D Printed Drugs Market is examined across Dental, Hearing & Audibility Aid, Medical Implants, Neurology, and Orthopedic.

Based on End User, the 3D Printed Drugs Market is examined across Clinics & Hospitals and Research Laboratories.

Based on Geography, the 3D Printed Drugs Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas region surveyed across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Company Usability Profiles:The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market including 3D Systems Corporation, Anatomics Pty Ltd, Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, LLC, BioDuro, LLC, Biomedical Modeling Inc., EnvisionTEC GmbH, FabRx Ltd., General Electric Company, Materialise NV, Merck KGaA, Nanalyze, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Pharma Excipients International AG, PreScouter, Inc., Prodways Group SA, Renishaw PLC, Siemens AG, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., Yissum, and Zortrax. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market. FPNV Positioning Matrix:The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the 3D Printed Drugs Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Competitive Strategic Window:The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market?6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Objectives of the Study1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage1.3. Years Considered for the Study1.4. Currency & Pricing1.5. Language1.6. Limitations1.7. Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology2.1. Research Process2.1.1. Define: Research Objective2.1.2. Determine: Research Design2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument2.1.4. Collect: Data Source2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification2.1.7. Publish: Research Report2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update2.2. Research Execution2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis2.2.5. Publication: Research Report2.3. Research Outcome 3. Executive Summary3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Outlook3.3. Technology Outlook3.4. Application Outlook3.5. End User Outlook3.6. Geography Outlook3.7. Competitor Outlook 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Surge in demand for instantaneous soluble drugs5.1.1.2. Increasing usage of 3D printing technique in the medical & healthcare industries5.1.1.3. Growing adoption of personalized drugs, and production of the combination medicine5.1.1.4. Increasing adoption of 3D printing technology5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Antagonistic effects related to these drugs5.1.2.2. Usage of 3D printing to develop illegal drugs5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Constant technological developments in 3D printing technique5.1.3.2. Growth potential in developing countries with the introduction of 3D printed drugs5.1.3.3. Rise in health care investment in emerging countries5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Lack of government regulations for 3D printed products5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Global 3D Printed Drugs Market, By Technology6.1. Introduction6.2. Direct-Write6.3. Fused Deposition Modelling6.4. Inkjet Printing6.5. Powder Bed Printing6.6. Stereolithography6.7. Zip Dose 7. Global 3D Printed Drugs Market, By Application7.1. Introduction7.2. Dental7.3. Hearing & Audibility Aid7.4. Medical Implants7.5. Neurology7.6. Orthopedic 8. Global 3D Printed Drugs Market, By End User8.1. Introduction8.2. Clinics & Hospitals8.3. Research Laboratories 9. Americas 3D Printed Drugs Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific 3D Printed Drugs Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. South Korea10.10. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa 3D Printed Drugs Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis12.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis12.5. Competitive Scenario12.5.1. Merger & Acquisition12.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.5.4. Investment & Funding12.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. 3D Systems Corporation13.2. Anatomics Pty Ltd13.3. Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, LLC13.4. BioDuro, LLC13.5. Biomedical Modeling Inc.13.6. EnvisionTEC GmbH13.7. FabRx Ltd.13.8. General Electric Company13.9. Materialise NV13.10. Merck KGaA13.11. Nanalyze13.12. Organovo Holdings, Inc.13.13. Pharma Excipients International AG13.14. PreScouter, Inc.13.15. Prodways Group SA13.16. Renishaw PLC13.17. Siemens AG13.18. SLM Solutions Group AG13.19. Stratasys Ltd.13.20. Yissum13.21. Zortrax 14. Appendix14.1. Discussion Guide

