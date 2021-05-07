Outlook On The $1.3 Billion Enterprise Architecture Tools Global Market To 2026 - Industry Analysis And Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Enterprise architecture tools are the solutions that help a company to analyze the requirement and effects of technological modifications. These tools assist organizations to record the relationships & dependencies between partners, business processes, capabilities, data, applications, and other technologies. Sometimes, they also become a source for data integration & metadata about all the assets & properties that are important for an organization. Moreover, they help to show all the connections and associations, which help the company to take better decisions in IT and other aspects.The growing requirement to support enterprise information technology architecture with proper business strategy and the rising adoption of the business-driven enterprise architecture method to transform a business are among the major aspects fueling the growth of the market. Though, the growth of the market is hampered by the rising cases of data theft and data safety issues. The increasing requirements to adopt application rationalization practices and the enhancements & addition of big data capabilities to enterprise architecture tools are a few of the lucrative opportunities for the companies operating in the enterprise architecture tools market. All these opportunities are anticipated to open new growth avenues for the enterprise architecture tools market.The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected many major sectors including the enterprise architecture tools market. The decreased IT investment among several companies that results in less expenditure on the latest software and solutions is one of the key reasons behind the declining graph of the Enterprise Architecture tools market. Moreover, the huge cost involved with the enterprise architecture tools is one of the aspects that decrease the demand for the solutions and services in the pandemic. Though, the demand for enterprise architecture tools will surge in the upcoming years due to the rising usage of these solutions in companies to improve agility among their business functions. Component OutlookBased on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution market is further bifurcated into Infrastructure Architecture, Application Architecture, Data Architecture, Security Architecture and Others. All these solutions help in growing the partnership and enhance the workflow environments to escalate productivity. The decreasing profit margins and the small amount of allocated IT budget are among the factors that hamper the growth of the market. These factors result in small investments in the new subscriptions. Deployment Type OutlookBased on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. The on-premises deployment type acquired the higher market size in 2019. Under this type of delivery model, all the software or solutions are implemented and managed from users' in-house server & computing infrastructure. The amount attached with the installation of on-premises solutions is involved in the Capital Expenditure of the organizations. This method is majorly adopted for applications, which include the processing and managing private & confidential data. Enterprise Size OutlookBased on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Large enterprises are anticipated to garner a larger revenue share in the market over the forecast period. These enterprises have a huge corporate network and several revenue streams. They are eager to invest in new technologies to efficiently operate their business. The enterprise architecture tools market has a grip over these large enterprises because the IT infrastructure is more complicated in these enterprises in comparison to SMEs. End User OutlookBased on End User, the market is segmented into Telecom & IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods & Retail and Others. The telecommunication sector will register a substantial share in the market over the forecast period. For every enterprise, digital transformation plays a crucial role and helps them to sustain in a globally linked and competitive landscape. Many of the telecommunications enterprises are heavily investing in the latest technologies, like IoT, smart computing products, mobility, cloud computing, and analytics, to be more effective & innovative and become appealing to more consumers. Regional OutlookBased on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as a leading region of the market in 2019 and will continue to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The region is currently in its developmental phase owing to various companies providing enterprise architecture solutions and services. The key factors like increasing usage of the latest technologies and the rising adoption of digital business strategies are contributing to the regional growth. There are many organizations that are increasing their investments for cloud services, which are anticipated to propel the regional market during the forecast period.The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Dell Technologies, Inc. and Linde PLC are the forerunners in the Enterprise Architecture Tools Market. Companies such as Software AG, Mega International S.A., and Sparx Systems Pty. Ltd. are some of the key innovators in the market.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Dell Technologies, Inc. (Erwin, Inc.), Software AG, Linde PLC (BOC Group), BiZZdesign, Mega International S.A., Orbus Software (SilverTree Equity), Qualiware ApS, LeanIX GmbH, Sparx Systems Pty. Ltd., and Avolution Pty. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Market, by Component1.4.2 Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Market, by Deployment Type1.4.3 Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Market, by Enterprise Size1.4.4 Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Market, by End User1.4.5 Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Market, by Geography1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Geographical Expansions3.2.4 Business Expansions3.2.5 Acquisition and Mergers3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2016, Jun - 2021, Jan) Leading Players Chapter 4. Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Market by Component4.1 Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Solution Market by Region4.2 Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Market by Solution Type4.2.1 Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Infrastructure Architecture Market by Region4.2.2 Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Application Architecture Market by Region4.2.3 Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Data Architecture Market by Region4.2.4 Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Security Architecture Market by Region4.2.5 Global Other Solution Type Enterprise Architecture Tools Market by Region4.3 Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Services Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Market by Deployment Type5.1 Global On-premise Enterprise Architecture Tools Market by Region5.2 Global Cloud Enterprise Architecture Tools Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Market by Enterprise Size6.1 Global Large Enterprises Enterprise Architecture Tools Market by Region6.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Enterprise Architecture Tools Market by Region Chapter 7. Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Market by End User7.1 Global Telecom & IT Enterprise Architecture Tools Market by Region7.2 Global BFSI Enterprise Architecture Tools Market by Region7.3 Global Healthcare Enterprise Architecture Tools Market by Region7.4 Global Manufacturing Enterprise Architecture Tools Market by Region7.5 Global Consumer Goods & Retail Enterprise Architecture Tools Market by Region7.6 Global Others Enterprise Architecture Tools Market by Region Chapter 8. Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Market by Region8.1 North America Enterprise Architecture Tools Market8.2 Europe Enterprise Architecture Tools Market8.3 Asia Pacific Enterprise Architecture Tools Market8.4 LAMEA Enterprise Architecture Tools Market Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1 Dell Technologies, Inc. (Erwin, Inc.)9.1.1 Company Overview9.1.2 Financial Analysis9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.1.4 Research & Development Expense9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements9.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions9.1.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers9.1.6 SWOT Analysis9.2 Software AG9.2.1 Company Overview9.2.2 Financial Analysis9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.2.4 Research & Development Expense9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements9.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions9.2.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers9.3 Linde PLC (BOC Group)9.3.1 Company Overview9.3.2 Financial Analysis9.3.3 Regional Analysis9.3.4 Research & Development Expense9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments9.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions9.4 BiZZdesign9.4.1 Company Overview9.4.2 Recent strategies and developments9.4.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements9.4.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions9.5 Mega International S.A.9.5.1 Company Overview9.5.2 Recent strategies and developments9.5.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements9.5.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions9.5.2.3 Business Expansions9.5.2.4 Geographical Expansions9.6 Orbus Software (SilverTree Equity)9.6.1 Company Overview9.7 Qualiware ApS9.7.1 Company Overview9.8 LeanIX GmbH9.8.1 Company Overview9.8.2 Recent strategies and developments9.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements9.8.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions9.9 Sparx Systems Pty. Ltd.9.9.1 Company Overview9.9.2 Recent strategies and developments9.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements9.9.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions9.9.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers9.10. Avolution Pty. Ltd.9.10.1 Company Overview9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments9.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements9.10.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

