Outlook On Cleaning Services Market In 2022 -- Distinguished Manor Case Study & Prospectus

EAST VALLEY, Ariz., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent Cleaning Services Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, the global market for cleaning services in 2022 is forecasted to garner $74,299 million, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% from 2016-2022. The enduring value and growth of the market is deeply connected with the growth in dual income households, increased disposable income, and the rise in modern forms of home construction and dwelling.

On a smaller scale, Distinguished Manor has seen an analogous growth in business since the business began in 2007, while also facing local vectors such as increasing competition from large chain cleaning service companies. Distinguished Manor is part of the residential cleaning services sector (house cleaning, carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, etc.). Distinguished Manor is a good example to look at here due to it being a traditional small American business. Reflecting on the impacts of global changes in the market and lifestyles more generally, it's possible to derive valuable insights from this case study.

Background About Distinguished Manor: Distinguished Manor services the East Valley, including Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Gold Canyon, San Tan Valley, Queen Creek, and Fountain Hills. Distinguished Manor staff specialize in comprehensive housekeeping services, with options of weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly cleanings.

Getting started with services with Distinguished Manor involves a client walk through and sharing information. The cleaning company asks about the square footage of their homes, any rooms they do/don't want to be cleaned and answers any questions the customer may have. This one-on-one, personalized model that Distinguished Manor practices is very popular around the region. In such conditions, more and more people are moving away from larger chain cleaning companies and instead relying on their own local, small, American cleaning services company.

The development of COVID-19 around the world has also had an impact on the cleaning industry, even the home cleaning industry, where Distinguished Manor participates. One major change has been the shift to the forefront of the concern for disinfectant services. Due to the small-scale operation of a cleaning business like Distinguished Manor, the company was able to adapt rapidly to the changing needs of their customers to ensure their homes are both thoroughly cleaned and properly disinfected.

The prospect for growth in the cleaning services market in 2022 is looking high. Distinguished Manor aims to adapt to the increasing demands for services such as residential carpet and upholstery cleaning as well as disinfectant services by continuing to provide comprehensive cleaning solutions customized for every client.

Even in the view of cross-sectional industry growth, there remains the tension between large chain cleaning companies and small, family-owned and -operated cleaning companies such as Distinguished Manor. On this secondary factor, Distinguished Manor aims to stick to their key values to exceed growth projections:

Provide rapidly adaptable, highly customizable cleaning services throughout the region Follow a 60-point, whole-house cleaning process to ensure every nook and cranny is spotless Train staff to pay close attention to detail and have a philosophy that exceeds just visible contaminants Provide flexible house cleaning plans (weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, etc.)

Distinguished Manor provides reliable cleaning services for their Arizona neighbors, and aims to continue to do so in an adaptive, thorough way for the foreseeable future. Let the year 2022 be the year where Arizona residents turn more and more to supporting their local, family-owned and -operated cleaning businesses, to get the deeper clean they are looking for!

