Outdoor Voices Appoints Gabrielle Conforti As Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Voices, the brand on a mission to get the world #DoingThings with activewear and Recreationalist inspiration, today announced that Gabrielle Conforti has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. Gabrielle's leadership experience and rich product background herald exciting opportunities for the company. She will be focused on making exciting new products for customers, doubling down on the brand's Recreationalist community, and architecting the future vision for Outdoor Voices.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Outdoor Voices team. I have always connected with the brand and believe in the strength of the company mission: to be happy, enjoy life, and get moving! I look forward to building on this solid foundation with focus on our community, the product, and the journey of the brand," said Conforti.

Conforti has more than 15 years of retail and apparel industry experience in brand, merchandising, and consumer building expertise to drive growth at the company. She has spent the last six years at Urban Outfitters, where she has held senior management roles including Chief Merchandising Officer and President. In these positions she led the development and execution of brand strategies and businesses, repositioning Urban Outfitters as the center of a culturally relevant $1B lifestyle brand, focusing on outfitting the customer's lifestyle across all facets of their life. Conforti launched and revitalized new category businesses such as home, beauty, wellness and active from incubation to customer facing. Prior to Urban Outfitters Conforti was at J.Crew where she oversaw the merchandising and buying across multiple categories.

Conforti's new position will build on the company's momentum, having recently become profitable, and give Outdoor Voices a leader who is passionate about the mission, the products, and the Recreationalist community to carry the company into the future.

"This is an exciting new chapter for Outdoor Voices and we are confident that Gabrielle is the right leader to accelerate the company's growth and continue the positive trajectory. She is a passionate, innovative and experienced executive and the perfect person to take Outdoor Voices to the next level," said Ashley Merrill, Chairwoman.

