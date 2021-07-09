Outdoor Furniture Market Value In The US To Increase By Over $ 900 Mn During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 917.67 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the outdoor furniture market in the US to register a CAGR of almost 3%.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 917.67 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the outdoor furniture market in the US to register a CAGR of almost 3%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Barbeques Galore, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brown Jordan Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Herman Miller Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Inter IKEA Systems BV, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Outdoor Furniture Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Outdoor Furniture Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

Outdoor Furniture and Accessories



Outdoor Grills and Accessories



Patio Heating Products

End-user

Residential



Commercial

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Outdoor Furniture Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the outdoor furniture market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Barbeques Galore, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brown Jordan Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Herman Miller Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Inter IKEA Systems BV, and Williams-Sonoma Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Outdoor Furniture Market in US size

Outdoor Furniture Market in US trends

Outdoor Furniture Market in US industry analysis

The increasing availability of multi-functional outdoor furniture is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, long replacement cycles may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the outdoor furniture market in the US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Outdoor Furniture Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor furniture market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the outdoor furniture market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the outdoor furniture market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the outdoor furniture market vendors in the US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Outdoor furniture and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Outdoor grills and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Patio heating products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Barbeques Galore

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Brown Jordan Inc.

Century Furniture LLC

Herman Miller Inc.

Home Depot Product Authority LLC

Inter IKEA Systems BV

Lowe's Companies Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

