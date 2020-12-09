Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC (OMI) And Horizon Health Services, Inc. Announce Innovative Value-Based Care Model

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC (OMI), a Jersey City based technology company that offers innovative value-based reimbursement models for specialty care, Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., New Jersey's largest health insurer with over 3.6 million members, and PRISM Vision Group, the region's largest ophthalmology administrative services organization, have announced an innovative value based model focusing on improving the quality of care and reducing total healthcare costs for Horizon members.

Focused on patients with retinal disease, this value based model will provide clinicians with important information to make informed decisions for the optimal care of their patients, while being able to track cost of care in real time. With OMI facilitation, Horizon and the PRISM clinical team are collaborating to align data and technology with informed physician input to optimize care and costs associated with treating patients with wet macular degeneration and related conditions.

OMI's point of care technology aggregates data from the provider and utilizes Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to provide a dashboard that allows physicians and their teams to track eligible patients, define and standardize care resulting in consistent, enhanced outcomes at the most affordable cost.

"A transformative business model is core to the OMI offering to ensure quality outcomes are maintained or improved while total cost of care is reduced," said Andrew Pecora MD FACP CPE, CEO and Chairman of OMI.

"We believe there is always an opportunity to improve upon the potential outcomes for our members. OMI and PRISM are helping change how we think about care delivery in New Jersey," said Florence Kariuki, RN, Director of Episodes of Care at Horizon.

"We are delighted to take part in this value-based care program with Horizon and OMI," said Steven Madreperla, M.D., PhD. - CEO of PRISM Vision Group, LLC.

About Outcomes Matter Innovations: Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC (OMI) is Jersey City based company focused on technology enablement that facilitates new business models in Value-Based Reimbursement Care for Specialty physicians, as well as management services for established healthcare providers throughout the Northeast. Founded in 2018, they work with specialty physicians to develop clinical treatment pathways in their respective specialties for conditions which have a high total cost of care and high-variability in treatment. Using the expertise and data provided by specialty physician partners, OMI develops customized technology utilizing AI and Machine Learning for the physician to make decisions and track outcomes at the point of care with the goal of improving outcomes and decreasing the total cost of care.

About Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc.

Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., New Jersey's oldest and largest health insurer, is a tax-paying, not-for-profit health services corporation, providing a wide array of medical, dental, vision and prescription insurance products and services. Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. serves 3.6 million members with headquarters in Newark and offices in Wall, Mt. Laurel, and Hopewell. Learn more at www.HorizonBlue.com.

About PRISM Vision Group:

PRISM Vision Group is one of the largest vertically integrated independent ophthalmology administrative services organizations (ASO) in the Mid-Atlantic region, and is home to the largest network of retinal care providers in the country. With a legacy that spans more than 30 years, PRISM comprises 67 locations, 120 providers and more than 900 employees throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia. PRISM Vision Group supports ophthalmology practices in providing patients with world-class, comprehensive eye care and an unrivaled practice environment for its network of affiliated physicians and employees; visit prismvisiongroup.com.

