Outbrain To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. ("Outbrain") (Nasdaq: OB), a leading recommendation platform for the open web, announced today that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences and events:

Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual ConferenceSeptember 14, 2021Fireside Chat - 12:10 PM Eastern Time Jefferies Virtual Software ConferenceSeptember 15, 2021Presentation - 11:30 AM Eastern Time Jefferies Israel Innovation SummitSeptember 30, 2021Panel and Presentation

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat and presentations will be featured on Outbrain's investor relations website at https://investors.outbrain.com/.

About Outbrain

Outbrain (Nasdaq: OB) is a leading recommendation platform for the open web. Our technology enables 10 billion daily recommendations to consumers across more than 7,000 online properties and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Founded in 2006, Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in 18 cities worldwide.

Media Contact

press@outbrain.com

Investor Relations Contact

IR@outbrain.com

(332) 205-8999