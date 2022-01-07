Outback Goldfields Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Chris Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer, Outback Goldfields Corp. ("Outback" or the "Company") (TSXV: OZ:CA) and his team joined Monica Hamm, Manager, Client Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Outback Goldfields is led by an experienced group of mining professionals focused on exploring for high grade gold on four highly prospective properties in the historic Victorian Goldfields of Australia. The Company is in the midst of its maiden exploration program and intends to drill on three of the four properties in 2022. The Victorian Goldfields, which has produced over 80Moz gold historically, is experiencing a modern-day gold rush and is home to some of the highest grade and lowest cost mining in the world. Outback is part of the Inventa Capital group of companies.

