Out Of Chaos, An Artist's Journey In Haiti Nominated At The 2021 Toronto Independent Film Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10 th annual Toronto Independent Film awards (TIFA)will screen Out of Chaos, An Artist's Journey in Haiti in the Feature Documentary category as part of the TIFA event program, February 19 - 21, 2021. All films will be available for viewing by the general public.

In 2018, Galerie Lakaye produced the 70-minute feature documentary, Out of Chaos, An Artist's Journey in Haiti , which has been screened to great acclaim at 18 film festivals worldwide, garnering a Best Director Award at the Amsterdam World International Film Festival. Directed by Pascal Giacomini, and written and produced by Haitian native Carine Fabius, the powerfully evocative film finds an unexpected art explosion in a Haitian slum, where Black artists living in extreme poverty create extraordinary art under impossible circumstances. Their works now belong to prominent international museums and private collections. Out of Chaos, An Artist's Journey in Haiti , is an unvarnished yet positive look at Haiti's vibrant culture and indestructible spirit.

Pascal Giacomini and his wife/partner, Carine Fabius, own Galerie Lakaye, a contemporary ethnic art Gallery in Los Angeles with a focus on Haitian art. To celebrate Black History Month, and chart a course toward meaningful, effective change in support of the global Black Lives Matter Movement, Galerie Lakaye has launched a campaign to provide Out of Chaos, An Artist's Journey in Haiti as an educational tool. Using the film as its focal point, Galerie Lakaye developed a dynamic curriculum that facilitates important discussions about diversity and inclusion, systemic racism, poverty, inequity, sustainable art creation, and the black experience. Galerie Lakaye hopes TIFA viewers will be moved by the documentary and inspired to support the educational use of this outstanding film, which has been screened at Duke University, Cal State Northridge, and others across the U.S.

Galerie Lakaye, Los Angeles' premiere gallery of contemporary ethnic art, is now open for private appointments. For more information about the gallery or the film, Out of Chaos, an Artist's Journey in Haiti , please contact Galerie Lakaye director Carine Fabius at galerie@galerielakaye.com or 323.460.7333. 1550 N. Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046. FB: galerielakaye; IG: @galerielakaye

