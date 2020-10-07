Out-of-Band Leader, Uplogix, Announces New Products For Enterprise Network Management

The Uplogix LM83X and LM80 platforms deliver faster processing, greater storage, and more connectivity options for out-of-band management and network automation.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplogix, the most evolved out-of-band solution on the market, announced today two new product options for its patented out-of-band platform: The Uplogix LM83X and the Uplogix LM80. Designed for the challenges of remotely managing enterprise network infrastructure while reducing cost, both new devices are powered with Uplogix software which simplifies day-to-day operations and break-fix responses for network administrators.

These devices go far beyond traditional console servers to solve existing challenges in network management. Both new products are equipped with Uplogix' advanced automation and monitoring capabilities, so that they can take corrective and troubleshooting actions remotely through the console port, just as a technician would do onsite.

"Our team of dedicated leaders at Uplogix are truly passionate about advancing out-of-band management. We listen carefully to our customers' needs and we continue to innovate our products with our customers in mind," said Lisa Frankovitch, Uplogix CEO. "With our industry-leading software continuing to simplify and fortify network management through an out-of-band approach, the new hardware provides higher port density, additional connectivity options, and a faster user experience. We remain committed to out-of-band technology and continually improving the capabilities of our products."

With the increase in network admins and other IT personnel working from home due to Covid-19, Uplogix is seeing surging demand for remote management of enterprise network infrastructure. Uplogix users can leverage automation for efficiencies as well as secure management of critical networks whether working in the office, at home, or on the road.

The LM83X and LM80 platforms represent the fifth generation of Uplogix hardware.

The LM83X is a single rack unit modular platform designed to act independently from the network to remotely monitor, manage and control up to 56 devices. Expansion cards available for the LM83X parallel the Uplogix 5000, with 8-port and 16-port Serial Console cards; an 8-port Ethernet card; and the new LCD Keypad card.

The LM80 is a single rack unit, half-width platform also designed to act independently from the network to remotely monitor, manage, and control up to eight devices.

Each device also includes a fixed 1 Gbps SFP port that can be configured for a fiber or Ethernet connection.

Both the LM83X, LM80, and the Uplogix Control Center (UCC) run the latest version of Uplogix software, v6.0. The UCC provides a single point of management for all Uplogix Local Managers and connected devices they are managing throughout a distributed IT environment. The UCC backs-up config, OS and log files stored locally on the LM83X and LM80 and serves as the interface for creating user and product groups. Standard and custom rules, rule sets, and actions can be configured in the UCC for automation of network management tasks without the need for one-off scripts that can be difficult to secure and maintain in an enterprise network.

The two new custom-designed devices are built in Austin, Texas and are registered with NIST for FIPS 140-2 certification.

For more information about the Uplogix LM83X and LM80, visit Uplogix.com.

About Uplogix

Uplogix is designed for the challenges of remotely managing enterprise network infrastructure while reducing cost, complexity, and downtime. We go Beyond Out-of-Band providing network Independence for automated management actions with secure remote access. Complex networking tasks are simplified in an easy-to-use platform with US-based technical support.

Uplogix is created, coded, and constructed in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.uplogix.com.

Media Contact

Billy MoranDirector of Marketing bmoran@uplogix.com512-857-7080

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/out-of-band-leader-uplogix-announces-new-products-for-enterprise-network-management-301147994.html

SOURCE Uplogix