Ouster To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ouster, Inc. ("Ouster") (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries today announced that its CEO, Angus Pacala, and CFO, Anna Brunelle,...

Ouster, Inc. ("Ouster") (OUST) , a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries today announced that its CEO, Angus Pacala, and CFO, Anna Brunelle, will be presenting virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences.

J.P. Morgan Lidar DayDate: May 27, 2021 Presentation Time: 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT

18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor ConferenceDate: June 2, 2021 1x1 Meetings Only

Needham 5th Virtual Annual Auto Tech DayDate: June 8, 2021 *Presentation Time Not Yet Available

UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual ConferenceDate: June 9, 2021 Presentation Time: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

Baird Global Consumer, Industrial ConferenceDate: June 10, 2021 Presentation Time: 11:25 AM ET / 8:25 AM PT

Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry ConferenceDate: June 16, 2021 Presentation Time: 11:50 AM ET / 8:50 AM PT

Credit Suisse Mobility Start-Up ForumDate: June 22, 2021 1x1 Meetings Only

About Ouster

Ouster (OUST) invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster's sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005255/en/