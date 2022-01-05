Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) ("Ouster" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries, demoed key use cases and new sensors on the floor of CES 2022...

Ouster booth at CES 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

Industry observers 1 have named lidar adoption as a trend to watch at CES, citing rapidly growing demand due to its numerous applications. Ouster and its partners are showcasing a strong roster of digital lidar applications that bring increased safety, efficiency, and sustainability to their end-markets.

Ouster is exhibiting its recently unveiled DF series solid-state lidar sensors for high-volume automotive production programs, including Ouster's breakthrough long-range sensor for automated driving and collision avoidance. Ouster is also featuring its OS series scanning lidar powered by its new L2X chip in simulated fog, rain, and vibration test conditions to demonstrate performance, reliability, and durability in inclement weather and challenging operational environments.

Certain Ouster customers are highlighting applications equipped with its digital lidar across the automotive, industrial, and robotics verticals at CES.

Vecna Robotics is presenting its autonomous mobile robot (AMR) for warehouse and logistics operations in the Ouster booth.

is presenting its autonomous mobile robot (AMR) for warehouse and logistics operations in the Ouster booth. Robotic Research is showcasing its commercial autonomous driving technology in the LVCC Tech East, West Hall - Booth #3705.

is showcasing its commercial autonomous driving technology in the LVCC Tech East, West Hall - Booth #3705. Perrone Robotics is offering rides and experiences in the AV Star shuttle and Local Motors Olli shuttle in the LVCC West Plaza Demonstration Area - Booth #W8.

Select key partners are joining Ouster at CES to demonstrate hardware and software solutions that integrate the Company's advanced digital lidar across a number of market-leading offerings.

Danfoss is showcasing its PLUS +1(R) Autonomy, XM100 autonomous controller and PLUS+1(R) software for use across a broad range of mobile off-highway vehicles and equipment.

is showcasing its PLUS +1(R) Autonomy, XM100 autonomous controller and PLUS+1(R) software for use across a broad range of mobile off-highway vehicles and equipment. Outsight has brought its Augmented Lidar Box, a unit that enables real-time processing of the lidar point-cloud and delivers key perception features for mapping, object detection, tracking, and more, allowing developers to seamlessly integrate lidar into a variety of applications.

has brought its Augmented Lidar Box, a unit that enables real-time processing of the lidar point-cloud and delivers key perception features for mapping, object detection, tracking, and more, allowing developers to seamlessly integrate lidar into a variety of applications. Cognata is demonstrating its testing and evaluation platform for self-driving vehicles through its large-scale automotive simulation solutions.

is demonstrating its testing and evaluation platform for self-driving vehicles through its large-scale automotive simulation solutions. Lux Modusis highlighting LuxGear, a simple, low-cost, self-contained data collection platform that can be mounted in several different configurations for 3D mapping projects, including transportation, powerline, rail, pipeline, agricultural, environmental and urban mapping.

Those attending CES can visit Ouster and its partners at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tech East, West Hall - Booth #3843, for an in-person view. For those attending virtually or just interested in learning more, visit Ouster's CES 2022 Blog for updates and announcements from the showfloor.

About Ouster

Ouster (OUST) is building a safer and more sustainable future through its high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries. Ouster's sensors offer an excellent combination of price and performance with the flexibility to span hundreds of use-cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports approximately 600 customers in over 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

____________________ 1Technology media such as TechCrunch, Let's Talk CES 2022 Trends.

