Oula Launches With $3.2 Million In Seed Financing To Build A Modern Maternity Center

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oula today announced the closing of its $3.2M seed round to further its mission of creating a new standard for pregnancy care. The financing round was led by Collaborative Fund with participation from Female Founders Fund, 8VC, Metrodora, Kapor Capital, Rock Health, January Ventures, and Great Oaks along with prominent healthcare operators including Tom Lee, founder of One Medical and Kate Ryder, founder & CEO of Maven Clinic.

Maternity care today typically involves a binary choice between a heavily medicalized approach in a hospital with an obstetrician, or a "natural birth" at home with a midwife. Maternal mortality and NICU rates continue to surpass those of other developed nations, and the c-section rate is upwards of 30%, well above the World Health Organization's benchmark of 10%. Oula is combining the best of obstetrics and midwifery care to treat birth as a natural life event, with best-in-class medical interventions only when necessary. Through an experienced clinical team, modern clinics, and a remote care platform, Oula delivers a compassionate and personalized maternity experience that is grounded in evidence and personal preferences.

Chelsea Clinton, co-founder of Metrodora, said, "Women should be at the center of their health care, especially during pregnancy. That experience should be collaborative and holistic and Metrodora is proud to support Oula Health to create an approach that does just that for prenatal and post-partum care."

This new round of funding will be used to build the foundation for a better maternity care experience. Key investment areas include:

A modern prenatal clinic opening in Brooklyn Heights in early 2021

A collaborative care model, comprised of midwives and obstetricians as well as doulas, lactation consultants, therapists, and nutritionists

Virtual coaching and monitoring that extends care into the home from preconception to postpartum care

Event programming covering a range of evidence-based topics to guide informed decision making

A site for the Oula birth center in Manhattan to offer women another birth option later in 2021

About Oula: Oula is redesigning maternity care from the ground up. Our modern maternity center combines the best of obstetrics and midwifery care to deliver a more evidence-based and personalized pregnancy experience. From our collaborative medical team, welcoming clinic, and remote care platform, we are setting a new standard for pregnancy that unifies modern medicine and human intuition. Learn more at oulahealth.com

