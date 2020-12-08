OU Medicine Selects Medline As Exclusive Distributor For Medical Products

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a $235 million prime vendor partnership with OU Medicine Inc., a leading regional health provider in Oklahoma.

As part of the agreement, Medline will assume full, lowest unit of measure distribution service to OU Medicine's acute care hospitals. This includes Oklahoma City Adult and Pediatric Hospitals and OU Health Edmond Medical Center.

"Medline and OU Medicine engaged over a multi-year process to customize a distribution program designed to enhance OU Medicine's supply chain. We worked together through multiple challenges, including the enterprise resource planning transition and COVID-19 pandemic that ultimately strengthened the collective relationship. Medline is extremely excited to partner with OU Medicine," said Marc Phillips, senior vice president at Medline.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of more than 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

