OU Law Students Win 2021 Hunton Andrews Kurth Moot Court National Championship, Hosted By UHLC's Blakely Institute

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Oklahoma College of Law students Tanner Herrmann and Morgan Vastag were the victors of the 2021 Hunton Andrews Kurth Moot Court National Championship held Jan.

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Oklahoma College of Law students Tanner Herrmann and Morgan Vastag were the victors of the 2021 Hunton Andrews Kurth Moot Court National Championship held Jan. 28-30.

The invitation-only event, organized by the University of Houston Law Center's Blakely Advocacy Institute, features the top 16 moot court programs in the country to compete each year for the title "best of the best.". This year's competition was held virtually.

Throughout a three-day period, participants in the 2021 competition argued both sides of a dispute between a fictional city and software company. The background of the case included the city of New Truro, New Tejas receiving a $600 million judgment against Kill-a-Byte Software Inc., with the municipality attributing its high crime rate to the violence featured in a popular Kill-a-Byte video game.

The Newell H. Blakely Best Speaker award, sponsored by John Shely with Hunton Andrews Kurth, resulted in a tie between Anisha Chheda of the Loyola University Chicago School of Law, and Nick Teleky of the New York University School of Law. The University of Oklahoma College of Law won the Dentons Best Brief accolade.

The complete list of participating law schools included:

American University Washington College of Law

Washington College of Law Baylor Law School

Florida Coastal School of Law

George Washington University Law School

Law School Loyola University Chicago School of Law

School of Law Michigan State University College of Law

College of Law New York University School of Law

Regent University School of Law

School of Law St. Mary's University School of Law

School of Law Seton Hall University School of Law

School of Law Stetson University College of Law

College of Law The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law

Moritz College of Law University of Georgia School of Law

School of Law University of Oklahoma College of Law

College of Law William & Mary Law School

The event was sponsored by Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and partner John Shely, Dentons, McDowell Hetherington LLP, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Blakely Advocacy Institute and the Law Center.

Click here for more information about the 2021 Hunton Andrews Kurth Moot Court National Championship .

UHLC media contacts: Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184, cacriado@central.uh.edu; Elena Hawthorne, Assistant Director of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-1125, ehawthor@central.uh.edu; and John Brannen, Media Relations Rep, 713-743-3055, jtbranne@central.uh.edu.

About the University of Houston Law CenterThe University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 11 centers and institutes which fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

About the University of HoustonThe University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with enrollment of more than 47,000 students.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ou-law-students-win-2021-hunton-andrews-kurth-moot-court-national-championship-hosted-by-uhlcs-blakely-institute-301224886.html

SOURCE University of Houston Law Center