OU Global Risks & Threats Series Leadership Forum Session: Reshaping The Healthcare Business Scheduled Sept. 19

NORMAN, Okla., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Oklahoma is presenting the fourth session of its Global Risks & Threats Series Leadership Forum from 10 a.m. to noon Central Time ( USA) Saturday, Sept. 19, with leaders from the intelligence, finance, law enforcement, corporate and cyber sectors. OU GRTS is a collaborative effort between the Michael F. Price College of Business and the OU Center for Intelligence and National Security— an Intelligence Community Center of Academic Excellence.

The title of the fourth session is Reshaping the Healthcare Business and will focus on the latest security threats, healthcare IT professionals and COVID-19 response and readiness initiatives, including Intel's COVID-19 Innovation Fund and MetLife's COVID-19 Global Response Fund.

The event is offered complimentary to the public by sponsor Manufacturing Talk Radio at www.mfgtalkradio.com, as well as livestreamed on YouTube. Additional information, including a full agenda and presenter bios, as well as past speakers, is available online at price.ou.edu/GRTS.

International TV commentator and award-winning cybersecurity and global privacy laws expert Adriana Sanford, J.D., dual LL.M, is the founding director of OU GRTS, Senior Fellow at OU CINS and Acting Director of Executive Education. She will be the lead-off speaker and has presided throughout the series. OU GRTS has featured speakers throughout the global community, allowing a worldwide audience to receive expert guidance. The lineup for Sept. 19 is:

David Shearer , CISSP, CEO for (ISC) 2

CISSP, CEO for (ISC) 2 James Gordon , Intel's former Chief of Staff and GM for COVID-19 Innovation Fund

Intel's former Chief of Staff and GM for COVID-19 Innovation Fund Pedro Pesqueira , MetLife's SVP of Legal Affairs ( Latin America )

MetLife's SVP of Legal Affairs ( ) Aanchal Gupta , VP of Azure Security at Microsoft

VP of Azure Security at Microsoft Cristián Edwards, Partner at Puga Ortiz; former GC, CCO and Corporate VP for Legal Affairs at Principal Financial Group

Partner at Puga Ortiz; former GC, CCO and Corporate VP for Legal Affairs at Principal Financial Group Radhika Santhanam, Ph.D., Michael F. Price Chair and division director of Management Information Systems, the University of Oklahoma

Past OU GRTS events included:

June 6 - The Pandemic Threat

- The Pandemic Threat July 18 - Reopening in a Post-COVID World

- Reopening in a Post-COVID World Aug. 22 - Special Edition: EMBA in Aerospace & Defense Kickoff

Corporate sponsors, global organizations and allies supporting OU GRTS have included: Microsoft, (ISC) 2, Puga Ortiz, AON Corp., Ernst & Young, Spotify, Israel Aerospace Industries, Willis Towers Watson, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co., Basel Institute on Governance, Task Force 7, Berliner Corcoran and Rowe, International Enforcement Law Reporter, Peritus Partners, Strat Americas, ManchesterCF, WorldTowning, Inteligenca and Search Consultants International.

