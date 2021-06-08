OTTO Releases The B3S-5 Sealed Basic Switch With Integral Lever Actuators

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTTO, an industry leader in the design and manufacture of control switches, joysticks and grips, introduces the B3S-5 sealed, subminiature basic switch with an integral actuating lever - combining the...

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTTO, an industry leader in the design and manufacture of control switches, joysticks and grips, introduces the B3S-5 sealed, subminiature basic switch with an integral actuating lever - combining the switch and actuator into one assembly. Sealed to IP68S, the snap-action switch is tested to 1 million cycles at logic level, offering reliable operation in demanding applications and precision in terms of accuracy and repeatability.

The B3S-5 subminiature switch is designed for use in places where space is limited, including internally within toggle, pushbutton and limit switches. It works well in the aerospace, industrial and material handling markets for applications such as conveyor belts, forklifts, ON/OFF switches, door latching mechanisms, fire suppression systems, and timing devices.

For more information, please visit our website at: https://www.otto-controls.com/

About OTTO

OTTO designs and manufactures precision switches and control grips including mechanical switches; Hall effect switches with digital and analog output options. OTTO's portfolio includes sealed and lighted high performance, snap action, rocker, pushbuttons and toggles as well as commercial and military control grips and Hall effect technology joysticks.

Our switches, joysticks and control grips perform every day in some of the toughest applications including construction, agriculture, military, aerospace, material handling and other demanding markets.

