OTTO Now Offers Operator Presence, Z-Axis Rotation And Keypads With G3-C Universal Grip

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTTO, an industry leader in the design and manufacture of control switches, joysticks and grips, introduces exciting new features of its G3-C Universal Grip. Operator presence, trigger switches, side keypads, faceplate keypads and z-axis rotation increase the level of functionality, benefiting anyone who requires versatility in a grip.

The operator presence uses a sensor to detect the presence of the operator's hand on the grip. The new trigger switch selections for the back of the grip include single trigger, dual momentary trigger and dual maintained trigger. Keypads are available on both the faceplate, with up to 8 switches, and on either side of the grip as a side keypad, with up to 10 switches on each side (G3-CK). Backlighting is also an option. The z-axis feature allows for a +/- 25° horizontal rotation of the grip.

With numerous faceplate selections, the G3-C can be customized from applications requiring basic control functions to those requiring high switch content. The G3-C can be panel mounted as a fixed control grip, panel mounted with z-axis, or it can be mounted on an OTTO JH, JHL and JHM joystick with or without z-axis.

The G3-C can handle many types of high-performance industrial vehicle and machinery applications.

About OTTO

OTTO designs and manufactures precision switches and control grips including mechanical switches; Hall effect switches with digital and analog output options. OTTO's portfolio includes sealed and lighted high performance, snap action, rocker, pushbuttons and toggles as well as commercial and military control grips and Hall effect technology joysticks.

Our switches, joysticks and control grips perform every day in some of the toughest applications including construction, agriculture, military, aerospace, material handling and other demanding markets.

