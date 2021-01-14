Otto Nilson Fanin, MSEE, MBA, BSEE Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Otto Nilson Fanin, MSEE, MBA, BSEE, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Engineer in the field of Electrical Engineering and for his professional leadership at Baker Hughes...

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Otto Nilson Fanin, MSEE, MBA, BSEE, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Engineer in the field of Electrical Engineering and for his professional leadership at Baker Hughes Incorporation.

Having led an impressive career for over 20 years, Mr. Fanin has served as the principal engineer of electrical drilling and evaluation for the past nine years with Baker Hughes Incorporated, an oil and energy company based in Houston, TX. He utilizes his expertise and experience with chip design, as well as the design, development, testing, and manufacturing of electrical equipment and products in his current position. As the principal engineer of electrical drilling and evaluation, Mr. Fanini is responsible for managing electrical engineering projects from conception to completion on an international basis. He also assists in the technical responsibilities of electrical engineering projects and handles the integrity of technical design and implementation with regard to procedures, compliance, design review, and manufacturability.

Mr. Fanin began his career in semi-conductors after graduating from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering and electronics in 1979. He holds a Master of Science in electrical engineering, with a focus on solid-state, VLSI microelectronics and laser applications, from Texas A&M University. Additionally, he received an MBA in finance from Houston Baptist University in 1986. Mr. Fanini is a former technical director for an independent television network in Brazil, Mr. Fanin continues to contribute a weekly science segment to a Brazilian television show.

Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his field, Mr. Fanin maintains affiliation with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Society of Petroleum Engineers, and the International Council on Systems Engineering.

In his spare time, Mr. Fanin enjoys soccer, music, and mentoring.

Mr. Fanin dedicates this honorable recognition in the loving memory of his father, Nilson Fanin.

