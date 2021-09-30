OttLite Introduces Exclusive Sanitizing Desk Lamp With Patented SpectraClean™ Technology In Walmart Stores Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OttLite Technologies, Inc., experts in healthy lighting, introduces the OttLite Achieve LED Sanitizing Desk Lamp with Wireless Charging available only at Walmart.com and more than 3,000 Walmart stores. The Achieve is part of the first and only line of sanitizing desk lamps with proven, patented technology that safely breaks down harmful bacteria while working, creating a healthier space.

The average desk contains 400 times more germs than a toilet seat.

Affordably priced at $49.97, the new Achieve desk lamp includes high-tech, convenient features like patented bacteria-killing SpectraClean™ technology, eyestrain-reducing ClearSun® LEDs, Qi-certified wireless charging, USB charging port, multiple modes and dimmability. The Achieve has a flexible style with a playful, modern feel.

"Whether going back to the workplace or setting up a home office, e-learning or going to a dorm, having the power of OttLite's eyestrain-reducing lighting with patented sanitizing technology is such a simple yet highly effective way to create a healthier space," said John Sheppard, CEO of OttLite. "We're thrilled to introduce this feature-packed style with groundbreaking sanitizing technology at Walmart just in time for the holidays."

Research* has revealed that more than two thirds of office workers are at risk of sickness due to dirty desks. The average desk contains 400 times more germs than a toilet seat. **Cell phones have been known to be covered in germs: 25,127 bacteria per square inch.

Patented SpectraClean visible light disinfection technology is safe for eyes and skin and is blended with OttLite ClearSun LEDs to create a clean, white light ideal for reading, working, studying, crafting and more. This technology breaks down harmful microorganisms, including bacteria, at the cellular level making them unable to reproduce and infect. OttLite's new desk lamp technology continuously sanitizes every time the light is turned on, including phones and laptops within the illuminated area.

The Sanitizing lamps also feature OttLite's ClearSun® LED technology which has been shown to reduce eyestrain by 51% and has a Color Rendering Index (CRI) of 95+ to show colors with incredible accuracy.

Three out of four Americans suffer daily from eyestrain, but most don't realize that the lighting they use at work and at home may be contributing to the problem. Eyes work best in balanced, natural light. After two years of development, OttLite created an exclusive proprietary ClearSun® LED formulation that delivers the closest thing to natural daylight available indoors. Users experience clear, crisp illumination that's easy on the eyes.

To learn more about the Achieve Sanitizing Desk Lamp, go to https://www.ottlite.com/sanitize-achieve.

About OttLite Technologies Inc.

OttLite was founded in 1989 by Dr. John Nash Ott to bring the power of natural daylight indoors through his one-of-a-kind natural daylight bulb. A pioneer in natural light research, Dr. Ott discovered through 40 years of scientific research the remarkable effects specific wavelengths of light have on all living things. Known as the father of fullspectrum lighting, his research concluded that a light with the entire visible spectrum of light wavelengths was best for vision and wellbeing. Today, OttLite Technologies manufactures and distributes a wide range of high quality, innovative, health-focused lighting for offices, homes and travel.

* https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/average-desk-germs-toilet-seat-kitchen-keyboarmouse-phone-a8237431.html

** https://www.statefoodsafety.com/Resources/Resources/the-dirty-cell-phone-25-127-bacteria-persquare-inch

