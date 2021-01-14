OtterBox Announces New Cases For Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the worldwide expansion of 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is answering the call to keep us all connected. OtterBox, the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S., keeps Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G protected with an array of cases designed for every need. 1

"Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G ensures we can stay connected with loved ones using the fastest network possible," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox ensures that each of these moments are protected with a case for everyone that guards against clumsy moments and mishaps."

All OtterBox cases are built with 5G in mind, so the fastest connection and best protection are always at your fingertips. OtterBox offers a case for everyone with stylish, rugged and everything in between, including the addition of anti-microbial options on all cases, for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 2,3:

Otter + Pop Symmetry Series for Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G brings the fun of PopSocket to the protection of OtterBox with a super slim case and integrated PopTop. Swap the PopTop to express your style all while keeping your device safe from drops and bumps.

Symmetry Series is sleek, pocketable and ready to protect Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G from daily drops. With clear and colorful options, there's a case to complement everyone's style.

Defender Series offers rugged protection for new Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G devices. With multi-layer protection and antimicrobial options with Defender Series Pro, these cases keep your new devices looking like new. 3

Commuter Series is ready for action with two layers of protection and is now made with antimicrobial technology to defend the case exterior from many common bacteria. 3

Strada Series protects your device while also allowing you to store your cash and essential cards in the leather folio. The folio protects the screen when not in use and used as a kickstand for media viewing.

Alpha Flex screen protector,Designed for Samsung, is perfectly engineered to protect the brilliant screen on your new Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G device. Alpha Flex is fully compatible with OtterBox cases to provide 360-degree protection.

OtterBox cases for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G are available now on otterbox.com. OtterBox also offers a full line of power products to keep you connected wherever you are.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. 1 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers. Now, OtterBox consumers can get in on the giving with us. With every case purchase, consumers can designate $1 to be donated to one of our nonprofit partners. To learn about our mission of giving, visit otterbox.com/community-giving.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 - Jul. 2020 2 Symmetry Series, Otter + Pop, Defender Series, Commuter Series and Strada Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock. 3 Helps protect the case exterior against many common bacteria. It does not protect you, the screen, primarily-interior pieces or holster. OtterBox cases with antimicrobial protection are currently available in the U.S. only.

